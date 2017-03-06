Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Highcliff Elementary took Kindness Month to the next level

Laurie Rees | Monday, March 6, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
Laurie Rees | For the Tribune-Review
Haylee Brisco and Sophia Mroziak read from the stack of kind words at Highcliff Elementary as students took part in Kindness Month at the school.
Laurie Rees | For the Tribune-Review
Sophia Mroziak, Haylee Brisco, Grace Bechtold, and Colin Feigel build a Kindness Wall out of hearts and kind words in the school cafeteria at Highcliff Elementary as students took part in Kindness Month.

By building a wall, the students at Highcliff Elementary School facilitated a bridge.

Throughout February, students and teachers wrote kind messages or drew pictures depicting acts of kindness on hearts made from construction paper.

Approximately 600 hearts were collected and used to build a Wall of Kindness in the cafeteria.

It was something new that the students from grades K to 6 and their teachers did as part of this year's “Kindness Month” at Highcliff.

“A lot of people aren't kind to others, in general,” said fourth-grader Grace Bechtold, 9, of Ross. “The wall tells people to be kind to each other.”

Some of the hearts reflected famous quotes, such as “No one has ever become poor from giving,” by Anne Frank or “It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice” by John Templeton.

Others were more original, like “Kindness feels like a warm spot in your heart” or “Be nice to people, even if you don't like them.”

For several years, the school has declared February to be “Kindness Month,” during which students and faculty are encouraged to be especially nice and friendly toward one another.

“February is a time of love, especially with Valentine's Day. It's also usually a time for indoor recess, when the kids are stuck inside together all day long. We need some extra kindness this time of year,” said guidance counselor Sherri Kempf, who started Kindness Month at Highcliff.

This year, the effort grew exponentially larger.

In addition to the Kindness Wall, many students performed anonymous “kindness missions.”

“Our class ‘kindness bombed' Mr. Thomas' room,” said fourth-grader Colin Feigel, 10. “We wrote a nice card for each student in his class. We wrote something we liked about each student, then left the cards on the students' desks when they weren't there. Our teacher drew colored confetti all over the chalkboard.”

Other students created a “Smile File” filled with inspirational quotes and uplifting messages that teachers can pick from throughout the rest of the school year and give to students who need a boost.

Some wrote cards for cafeteria workers and the school nurse.

“It's nice to make people feel happy and good,” said third grader Haylee Brisco, 9, of Ross.

Even Kempf was a recipient of unexpected kindness.

“A lot of little gifts and notes were dropped off to teachers throughout the building. Some sixth graders dropped off a box of notes for me. It was amazing,” she said. “A little bit of kindness goes a long way.”

For students like Bechtold, the 28 days of goodwill has made a lasting impression.

“I want the kindness to keep going. From now on, when someone wants to do something with me, I'll say ‘sure.' If someone is hurt, I'll help them. If someone moves in down the street, I'll be their friend,” she said.

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.

