Lenten fish fries in the North Hills
Updated 36 minutes ago
Following is a list of Lenten fish fries in the North Hills. To include your organization's fish fry, send details to: northjournal@tribweb.com.
St. Alexis
10090 Old Perry Highway, McCandless
Fridays during lent except Good Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Menu, details: http://bit.ly/2leolSc
St. Alphonsus
201 Church Road, McCandless
March 1, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ash Wednesday, March 1, takeout only. Good Friday, April 14, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Menu, details: http://bit.ly/2lwzr7E St. Sebastian
311 Siebert Road, Ross
March 3, 10, 24 and 31, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Take-out service, 4 to 6:45 p.m.
Menu, details: http://bit.ly/2leG8sj
St. Teresa of Avila
800 Avila Court, Ross
Fridays during Lent, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Good Friday, 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Menu, details: http://bit.ly/2l51He4
SS John and Paul
2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Franklin Park
Ash Wednesday, Fridays during Lent, 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Menu, details: http://bit.ly/2mqkMIT
A.W. Beattie Career Center
9600 Babcock Boulevard, McCandless
March 3, 17, 24, April 7, noon to 3 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.
Menu, details: http://bit.ly/2mcOo06