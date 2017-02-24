Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Lenten fish fries in the North Hills

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 9:15 a.m.

Following is a list of Lenten fish fries in the North Hills. To include your organization's fish fry, send details to: northjournal@tribweb.com.

St. Alexis

10090 Old Perry Highway, McCandless

Fridays during lent except Good Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.

Menu, details: http://bit.ly/2leolSc

St. Alphonsus

201 Church Road, McCandless

March 1, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ash Wednesday, March 1, takeout only. Good Friday, April 14, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Menu, details: http://bit.ly/2lwzr7E St. Sebastian

311 Siebert Road, Ross

March 3, 10, 24 and 31, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Take-out service, 4 to 6:45 p.m.

Menu, details: http://bit.ly/2leG8sj

St. Teresa of Avila

800 Avila Court, Ross

Fridays during Lent, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Good Friday, 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Menu, details: http://bit.ly/2l51He4

SS John and Paul

2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Franklin Park

Ash Wednesday, Fridays during Lent, 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Menu, details: http://bit.ly/2mqkMIT

A.W. Beattie Career Center

9600 Babcock Boulevard, McCandless

March 3, 17, 24, April 7, noon to 3 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.

Menu, details: http://bit.ly/2mcOo06

