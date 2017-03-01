Pine-Richland reviews its health and science programs

Pine-Richland School District wants kids to get moving and thinking more about health and science.

In year two of its four-year strategic plan looking at all aspects of curriculum, Pine-Richland sought input from students, parents and community members this week regarding its health, science and physical education program. Nearly 40 people attended two review sessions last week to contribute.

“Healthy kids, healthy schools, healthy community,” said Michael Pasquinelli, assistant superintendent. “The impact of kids staying physically fit and healthy, that impact goes into their academic life. There's a lot of research that supports an active kid is a lot more fit for learning. The same goes for mental health. How do we keep the whole child healthy?”

Students currently receive physical education in grades one through nine, with electives offered in grades 10 through 12. Those classes include a variety of skills, activities and games focused on fitness. Health classes are delivered in grades eight and nine, but Pasquinelli says some health topics are integrated in various other areas of the school program.

One of the potential outcomes of the school's review is that physical and health education could be integrated into an overall wellness program.

“It's not just in gym class that we want kids to move. There are opportunities for all classes to move,” Pasquinelli said. “Just like adults, if we sit too long for any period of time, we need to get up and stretch and move.”

A recent spate of medical studies has raised concerns about the health effects of sitting for long periods of time.

As for science education, elementary school students study the subject about every other day, using hands-on, kit-based experiments and activities. In seventh through 12th grades, students are required to cover biology, chemistry, physics and other areas. Students can choose to take advanced electives as well.

High school science department chair and teacher Katherine Thomas said the review has given her a different perspective.

“As a high school teacher, it hadn't really occurred to me to look the whole way back to kindergarten,” Thomas said. “That has really been so valuable to put myself in the position of one of my students and think what does science looks like from kindergarten all the way up to 12th grade. It's been very helpful as a teacher who doesn't see the kids until ninth grade,” Thomas said.

Pasquinelli calls this a “vertical team” approach — integrating ideas from teachers at different grade levels to begin building on science concepts from an early age.

“We see a gap in health instruction in our elementary schools,” Pasquinelli said. “Science in elementary schools is often taught opposite of social studies. We see some opportunities to extend time students are spending on science.”

But Pasquinelli said that drastic changes won't happen overnight. A written report of the review will be presented to the school board in the spring. From there, school officials will set a timeline.

