Northern Tier hosting Irish cooking class in celebration of St. Patrick's Day

Stout to wash down your soda bread this St. Patrick's Day? How about an O'Doul's?

That's what's on tap for March 13 at Northern Tier Regional Library during an Irish cooking demonstration.

“It keeps it festive,” library director Diane Illis says about the O'Doul's.

The library will be hosting Pine Township Giant Eagle Market District chef Dagan Gabany to teach a class with some Irish flare — this year it's soda bread. Gabany is a regular guest at the library.

In honor of St. Patrick's Day last year, Gabany demonstrated Reuben sandwiches and treated the crowd to a chocolate and stout dessert. His other classes have included “The Italian Table,” where participants sampled kale and cannellini crostini, lasagna Bolognese and tiramisu cheesecake; and “Fresh in :30,” which showed attendees how to cook a restaurant-quality meal in 30 minutes or less.

“He always has something really interesting to show us,” said Mike Baker from Pittsburgh.

Gabany knows how to keep the attendees engaged as he always has a few surprises up his sleeve.

“People love them because he demonstrates and bring samples,” Illis said. “You always get something good to eat. Last year he brought Guinness cupcakes.”

Illis said the demonstrations generally draw 20 or so people, and that it brings out the amateur gourmet cooks of Pine and Richland townships.

“There are a group of people who are just into cooking,” Illis said of the repeat attendees. “There's a couple of retired couples who come to most of these. In one of those instances, the man is a fantastic cook, and he loves to get ideas.”

Lori Burgman, the library's programming specialist, said she'll help patrons find new recipes.

“These events bring people in, and then they can check out cookbooks,” Burgman said.

The class will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and registration is required. Illis said that unless the library receives a sudden overwhelming response, they'll accept registrations up until the day of the program.

“It's just a lovely time if you have an evening and spend time at the library.”

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.