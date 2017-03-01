Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Northern Tier hosting Irish cooking class in celebration of St. Patrick's Day

Ashley Murray | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

Stout to wash down your soda bread this St. Patrick's Day? How about an O'Doul's?

That's what's on tap for March 13 at Northern Tier Regional Library during an Irish cooking demonstration.

“It keeps it festive,” library director Diane Illis says about the O'Doul's.

The library will be hosting Pine Township Giant Eagle Market District chef Dagan Gabany to teach a class with some Irish flare — this year it's soda bread. Gabany is a regular guest at the library.

In honor of St. Patrick's Day last year, Gabany demonstrated Reuben sandwiches and treated the crowd to a chocolate and stout dessert. His other classes have included “The Italian Table,” where participants sampled kale and cannellini crostini, lasagna Bolognese and tiramisu cheesecake; and “Fresh in :30,” which showed attendees how to cook a restaurant-quality meal in 30 minutes or less.

“He always has something really interesting to show us,” said Mike Baker from Pittsburgh.

Gabany knows how to keep the attendees engaged as he always has a few surprises up his sleeve.

“People love them because he demonstrates and bring samples,” Illis said. “You always get something good to eat. Last year he brought Guinness cupcakes.”

Illis said the demonstrations generally draw 20 or so people, and that it brings out the amateur gourmet cooks of Pine and Richland townships.

“There are a group of people who are just into cooking,” Illis said of the repeat attendees. “There's a couple of retired couples who come to most of these. In one of those instances, the man is a fantastic cook, and he loves to get ideas.”

Lori Burgman, the library's programming specialist, said she'll help patrons find new recipes.

“These events bring people in, and then they can check out cookbooks,” Burgman said.

The class will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and registration is required. Illis said that unless the library receives a sudden overwhelming response, they'll accept registrations up until the day of the program.

“It's just a lovely time if you have an evening and spend time at the library.”

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.