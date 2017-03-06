Pine-Richland elementary schools celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Parents and teachers of Pine-Richland School District's elementary students planned a “spec-tacular” week. Five days of fun outfits, extra storytime and furry guests culminated in an assembly where the kids wore fun glasses to welcome a local author.

“Read Across America” week, a nationwide annual celebration in honor of Theodor Seuss Geisel's birthday on March 2, was held from Feb. 27 to March 3.

“My daughter's in first grade, and her class wore pajamas on Thursday and brought flashlights for bedtime stories,” Wexford Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization president Heather Weitzel said.

The PTO funded the event, and Weitzel helped organize the week of themed outfits and activities — from red and blue on Monday for Dr. Seuss' “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” to green on Friday for “Green Eggs and Ham,” and to coincide with Pine-Richland spirit day.

“We like to foster an atmosphere where parents, teachers and students are working together in a cooperative environment,” Weitzel, who has children in first, fifth and eighth grades, said. “Fostering a love of reading in the kids is something we can all get behind.”

On Friday, local author Dede Rittman read her book “Grady Gets Glasses,” about a bunny who is an ambassador for wearing glasses.

“A lot of schools implement (the Read Across America week) by only doing Seuss books,” said Maria McCormick, the school's librarian. “But it's meant to be a celebration of reading in honor of him.”

McCormick said each day students who've been recognized for good behavior were chosen at random to invite a friend to a special photo booth. They wore glasses and held “We think reading is spec-tacular!” signs for the picture.

“They were really excited about that,” McCormick said.

McCormick and Weitzel both said a theme of the story, and the week, is to foster acceptance and diversity.

“The character in the book does get glasses, and he felt that it made him different,” McCormick said.

And of course, Weitzel hopes the week teaches kids to value reading.

“The kids don't realize all the reading they're doing,” she said. “I think it encourages reading at school and at home.”

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.