Pine-Richland's JROTC keeps physically fit in variety of ways

Can you play hockey and baseball at the same time? Why not, says Pine-Richland High School's Air Force JROTC Chief Master Sergeant Mike Gasparetto.

“I made it up,” Gasparetto said.

To mix up the Friday physical training routine for the 62 cadets in the program, Gasparetto applied the rules of baseball to the tool of the hockey stick to create “bockey.” The pitcher rolls the ball instead of throwing it, and the hockey stick is kept low to the ground.

“It's mandated by the Air Force that 20 percent of time in JROTC is physical training,” Gasparetto said. “We don't go out and run miles and miles and do calisthenics. We play kickball, bockey, basketball, volleyball, ultimate frisbee and anything else.”

In February, the high school cadets introduced the game to Pine-Richland Middle School students as a way to promote to the JROTC program.

“I love doing this,” said cadet Matt Zirckel. “It's a great experience for the students who join for leadership skills.”

And that's what it's all about, Gasparetto said — leadership skills. While Fridays are devoted to physical activity, the rest of the week is devoted to academics, drilling and citizenship skills. Students are not obligated to join the military under the AFJROTC program.

“So whatever the avenue the student cadets choose, we try to prepare them so that they have many options available to them when they're done with their high school career,” he said.

Gasparetto, who has been running the program since 2004, said he didn't go straight into his 30-year United States Air Force career.

“I got a job right out of high school, then I started college and quit college and went back to work,” he said. “And then I decided I wanted to fly jets.”

Senior Trevor Russell said he's found value in the program during his four years in high school.

“I‘m the commander of the unit, so I've gotten an opportunity to try a lot of different activities,” he said. “I think it helps you learn how to motivate others.”

Russell, who plans to study physics in college, said he loves the chance to move around on Fridays, including the game of bockey.

“I look forward to [physical training], but I enjoy every day in JROTC. We always have fun, even if we're not doing PT,” he said.

And, Gasparetto says he'll continue to mix up the Friday trainings, otherwise there would be a lot of repetition.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.