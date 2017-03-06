Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Road salt savings for Pine, Richland during mild winter

Ashley Murray | Monday, March 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Dave McElhinny | For the Tribune-Review
Pine's new 17,280-square-foot salt storage shed is capable of holding about 10,000 tons of salt for the township. But so far, a mild winter has salt use well behind average.

Sunshine and light-jacket weather has a lot of people wondering if Western Pennsylvania has dodged winter. For municipalities, it means a little money has been saved.

Pine and Richland townships are spending less money this year on road salt because of a mild winter that at times has reached record high temperatures.

“We do have quite a bit of salt left from this winter, so this will save us some money,” said Scott Anderson, Pine Township manager.

Both townships have spent half or less of their annual salt budgets. Anderson says Pine has spent roughly $200,000 of its $400,000 budget. Richland Township manager Dean Bastianini said the township has spent $78,000 of its $180,000 budget.

“We budget for extreme weather. If it doesn't turn out to be that way, then we have surplus,” Bastianini said.

Respectively, Pine and Richland road crews have spread 1,800 and 1,728 tons of salt. Richland has 1,200 tons of salt left remaining. Pine's new salt storage facility is currently holding 7,500 tons; the building can store up to 10,000 tons — five times more than the former building.

“Through the end of February, we've had 44 [calls],” Bastianini said. “Sometimes you use more salt on one inch of snow than you would on 13 inches. If the we get three-quarters of an inch, and the police say the roads are icy, we'll salt.”

So far, 22 inches on snow has fallen on Richland Township his season — 11 inches below the average, Bastianini said. According to Pine Township Public Works head Tony Barbarino, Pine received somewhere between 15 and 18 inches of snow this winter.

Despite the savings, none of the officials has put this winter in the “win column.”

“We still have six weeks,” Bastianini said.

Anderson said that there is an ebb and flow that exists.

“For every year that you save a little bit, there's another year that comes along that you don't,” Anderson said. “We'll take the good ones when we get them.”

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.

