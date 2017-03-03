Despite objections, McKim reappointed to the McCandless Industrial Development Authority

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Despite a new policy designed to generate more public participation in McCandless government, filling vacancies on various boards and commissions continues to divide town council.

By a 4-3 vote, Councilman William McKim was reappointed last week to a five-year term on the McCandless Industrial Development Authority (MIDA), which seeks to help businesses and nonprofit organizations obtain low-interest financing in exchange for providing employment.

The appointment came over the objection of some council members who thought the seat should be filled by someone outside of the town government and/or with experience in finance.

McKim was appointed to the authority board in 2014 to fill an unexpired term, according to town officials.

McKim voted in favor of his own reappointment and was joined by council members Gerard Aufman, Ralph LeDonne and Joan Powers.

Solicitor William Ries said McKim was within his rights to vote for himself.

“If the vote involves a pay increase or some other financial gain for themselves then they can't vote, but otherwise it's perfectly legal,” Ries said after the meeting.

Voting against McKim's appointment were council members Kim Zachary, Steve Mertz and Gregory Walkauskas.

“I do not endorse Mr. McKim, or any other council member, taking a position that should be filled by a citizen volunteering to serve this community,” Zachary said. “Government, in general, and local government, in particular, should not be controlled by a small group of the same people.”

Walkauskas and Mertz said they agree with Zachary.

“While Bill McKim has an impressive resume…he does not possess the banking skills that some of the other candidates possess,” Walkauskas said.

Following the meeting, Zachary said four residents who work in the banking and finance industry applied for the authority post — Richard Florida, Wayne Kurtz, Victor Notaro and Mark Sullivan. McKim was the only person considered to fill the MIDA board position.

In addition to McKim, MIDA board members are Aufman; former council members Cynthia Potter and Roger Krey; and resident Donald Rea.

Krey already had served the first year of a five-year term on the MIDA board when he lost his council seat to Mertz in 2015. Zachary also unseated Potter in 2015 and Walkauskas was elected as well.

The outgoing council at the end of 2015 reappointed Potter to the MIDA board and to the McCandless-Franklin Park Ambulance Authority. He's also in the third year of a five-year term on the Northland Library Authority.

Before leaving office Oliver was named an alternate to the Ambulance Authority.

At that same meeting in 2015, six other openings on advisory groups ranging from the planning commission and zoning hearing board to the ambulance and sanitary sewer authorities were filled by re-appointing existing members.

The manner in which those appointments were made was the genesis for council's decision to develop and unanimously approve a new policy that changed the long-time practice of filling openings by simply asking current members whose terms are scheduled to end if they wish to continue in the position.

Instead, openings are now advertised so residents who might be interested in filling them can apply.

Council used the new policy for the first time late last year to identify candidates for seven unpaid advisory committee posts, including the opening on the MIDA board. The town received 21 applications from residents.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.