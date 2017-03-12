Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Technical glitch being worked out so McCandless council meetings can be recorded
Tony LaRussa | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 9:00 a.m.

McCandless council members were ready for their close up when new cameras to record and broadcast town meetings were unveiled last Monday.

The new system, however, was not.

“We had a minor problem with the cameras that we're working on correcting so we can begin taping the meetings in March,” said John Bojarski, McCandless' assistant to the town manager for communications, museum and recycling.

The town hall's meeting room and adjacent council chambers, where smaller gatherings have been outfitted with cameras to record the proceedings, will be uploaded to YouTube and broadcast on local cable channels.

But a glitch caused the video to be displayed upside down when the cameras were fired up for their first scheduled use at the Feb. 27 council meeting, Manager Toby Cordek announced at the gathering.

But council took it all in stride.

“It's a shame, I wore my best suit,” said Councilman Ralph LeDonne.

The system includes a digital camera with zoom, tilt and pan capabilities mounted on the ceiling facing council members. A second camera is facing audience members. A third camera will cover proceedings held in council chambers.

The cost for the equipment and its installation, which is in this year's budget, was $16,857, Bojarski said.

Initial plans call for taping:

• Council's public safety, services, public works and recreation committees, which meet on the first Monday of each month.

• Zoning and finance committee meetings held on the second Monday.

• Council's agenda review meeting on the third Monday.

• Council's regular business meeting on the fourth Monday.

“We're working with (the) North Allegheny (School District) to get the meeting videos broadcast on NATV,” he said. “Additionally, we will have a Town YouTube channel where the videos will be posted.”

Once the details are worked out, links to the recordings will be posted on the town's website.

The meetings also will be broadcast on channel 98 for Comcast customers, channel 210 for Armstrong Cable subscribers, channel 33 on the Verizon system and channel 406 on Consolidated Communications.

In other business, council:

• Approved the purchase of a backhoe for excavation work at a cost of $87,000. The truck is being purchased from Murphy Tractor and Equipment, a national company with western Pennsylvania outlets in Harmony and Delmont.

The dealer is a participant in the state's COSTARS cooperative purchasing program.

• Passed a resolution to submit a formal application to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the town to upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection of Peebles Road and Duncan Avenue by installing an “emergency vehicle preemption” system.

Once the devices are in place, emergency personnel will be able to use a “fob” in the cab of public safety vehicles to control the traffic signal as they approach the intersection.

Police Chief David DiSanti said the devices can help prevent accidents with public safety vehicles by stopping motorists from accidentally entering an intersection.

• Submitted applications to PennDOT needed in order to proceed with work to improve safety where busy Cumberland Road intersects with McKnight Road and Babcock Boulevard.

To accomplish that, the traffic signals at the two intersections will be replaced with units that have left-turn arrows for vehicles traveling east on Cumberland as they approach the two intersections and prepare to drive north.

At the town's request, PennDOT conducted a traffic study to determine that the upgraded traffic signals are warranted.

McCandless, however, is required to pay the roughly $40,000 cost of the new signals. About 22,000 vehicles travel that stretch of McKnight Road each day, according to the transportation agency. Some 9,600 vehicles use Babcock each day and another 3,100 use Cumberland.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.

