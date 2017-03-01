Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Hills Community Outreach: Beware of telephone scam
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 2:21 p.m.

Updated 9 minutes ago

A North Hills nonprofit serving needy residents has a warning: There's a new telephone scam using the organization's name solicit money.

“We had a report that a woman claiming to be from North Hills Community Outreach is calling people and soliciting donations for children,” said Sharon Wolf, the organization's executive director. “We were alerted by a regular donor who received a call from the woman, who used abusive language with the man when he said he couldn't donate at this time.”

She said NHCO is not currently conducting a telephone fundraising campaign.

Anyone receiving a call should not send money or divulge their credit card number, said Wolf. She said anyone receiving a call should note the telephone number identifying where the call originated and forward it to her organization and the local police department.

“One of our board members is a police lieutenant in Shaler, so he was made aware of the scam, and we notified the police in Hampton where our office is located,” Wolf said.

Wolf said the organization next telephone fundraising campaigns will be from April 3 to 5. When soliciting, NHCO follows these guidelines:

• Only people who previously donated to NHCO are contacted.

• Calls are typically made by the organization's board members or volunteers, who are courteous and do not pressure donors to give money.

• Solicitations for donations that are mailed to homes come in an envelope bearing the organization's green logo. The return envelope inside is marked with the group's address: 1975 Ferguson Road, Allison Park , PA 15101.

• Volunteers regularly call to thank people for making contributions, but additional solicitations are not made during those calls.

“One of the most important things we want is for people not to be afraid to donate to us because we rely on those contributions to help low-income families in our community,” Wolf said. “But we want people to be cautious and avoid becoming victims.”

NHCO serves about 4,000 low-income families each year in 50 North Hills communities.

For more information, or to report details after receiving a fraudulent telephone solicitation, call 412-487-6316, opt 1, or send an email to: help@nhco.org.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.