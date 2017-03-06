North Allegheny Indoor Rowing Championship had more than 250 participants

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pine-Richland senior Abbi Altman may have her college commitment out of the way, but she still has some work to do on the Three Rivers Junior Rowing team on Washington's Landing.

Altman, 17, took first place in the women's varsity final at the North Allegheny Indoor Rowing Championship regatta Feb. 25 at the Marshall Middle School. Her time of 7:27.5 in 2,000 meters on an ergometer was around a second ahead of the runner-up.

Altman signed a letter of intent recently to the University of Tennessee to row for the Volunteers' women's team for the 2017-18 season.

“Rowing is a sport of inches and we look for both recruits and our current team to take consistent steps on a direct path to their goals,” Vols coach Lisa Glenn said. “We are so happy for Abbi and the continued progress she is making.”

Altman, who is 5-foot-10, was encouraged by her performance.

“I have been training extremely hard, so I am thankful it is paying off,” Altman said. “Winning the race was very important to me.

“It gave me the confidence of feeling prepared for being back on the water (and) for the next level of competition.”

Three Rivers Junior Rowing coach Jonathan Crist said Altman has a passion for the sport that leads to improvement.

Shady Side Academy junior Michael DeGregorio (6:51.9) expects to gain from his win in the men's junior varsity final.

“Racing indoors is very psychologically demanding compared to rowing on the water,” said DeGregorio, 17, who lives in Fox Chapel. “With spectators constantly cheering around you and the intimidating numbers on the ergometer screen, it takes great focus to zone in and separate yourself from the commotion.

North Hills senior and Boston University recruit Heather Walter (7:51.3) came back after a layoff for a convincing win in women's lightweight varsity.

“I was out of rowing for six weeks at the beginning of the year due to a knee injury,” said Walter, 17, a member of the Three Rivers Junior team. “I worked very hard and smart in the past few weeks to prepare.”

Crist said Walter has a great attitude and is returning to form.

For the second year, the regatta featured a coaches' 500-meter dash. Zachary Petronic of Steel City Rowing Club in Verona won in 1:21.

“I strangely was kind of nervous for it despite there being no pressure,” said Petronic, 25, of McCandless, a one-time U.S. National Team member who competed twice at the World University Games. “I had a great time and pulled a personal best, (which) helped give me a confidence boost heading into my spring training camps in South Carolina and Florida.”

“We had a great turnout out for it,” said North Allegheny Rowing Association board member and meet technical administrator Roman Kucinski, referring to the coaches' race. “The rowers like (to) see their coaches sweat it out, even if it is only for 500 (meters).”

Kucinski said more than 250 high school students from 11 schools and clubs competed at the regatta, which was in its 17th year.

Karen Kadilak is a Tribune-Review contributor.