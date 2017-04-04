Sparkling attendance earns McCandless police sergeant 'Iron Man' comparison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most employers and workers consider putting in 20 years on the job a milestone worth marking.

But McCandless police Sgt. Jeffrey G. Basl has set the bar considerably higher for anyone looking to match his two decades-plus with the department: he's logged 23 years with perfect attendance.

Town council recently presented Basl with a certificate acknowledging his achievement from state Rep. Mike Turzai (R-Bradford Woods), speaker of the House of Representatives.

“They say records were meant to be broken,” said Councilman Ralph LeDonne, who made the presentation at a recent town council meeting. “I was a law enforcement officer here for almost 34 years and I had a record of 12 years, 10 months and 14 days without a sick day. But this one goes well, well beyond that.”

Chief David DiSanti described the sergeant as “the Cal Ripken” of the police force — a reference to the Hall of Fame infielder who holds the Major League Baseball record for consecutive games played. Ripken's streak earned him the nickname “Iron Man.”

Basl, however, didn't take credit for his accomplishment.

“I've got to owe all my success to my Mom,” he said.

North Hills School Board honored

The North Hills School Board is one of two in the region to be honored by a regional organization that provides technical assistance, strategic planning and employment searches for school districts.

The North Hills board received the Tri-State Area School Study Council's 2017 D. Richard Wynn Distinguished School Boards Award recently at the organization's 69th annual banquet on at the Edgewood Country Club.

The Franklin Regional School Board also receive a Wynn award. Wynn was executive secretary of the Study Council from 1974 to 1980.

The North Hills board was selected for the award because of its members' “hard work, innovative ideas and dedication,” Study Council officials said a news release.

To be considered, boards must demonstrate exemplary practices for two years or more among its members and with school district personnel to improve education for students, according to the selection criteria.

The council, an affiliate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Education, works with more than 110 districts, intermediate units and charter and parochial schools in the region.

Ingomar earns ‘digital citizenship' certification

North Allegheny's Ingomar Elementary School recently earned a Common Sense Digital Citizenship Certification by a national non-profit organization that focuses on preparing students to use technology responsibly.

Ingomar's recognition came from Common Sense Media, based in San Francisco, for “integrating structured, tailored lessons about digital citizenship into the curriculum and holding smaller group lessons during recess and lunch.

“Through this approach, students gained valuable skills for using digital media to explore, create, connect and learn while limiting risks such as plagiarism, loss of privacy and cyber bullying,” according to a news release announcing the school's certification.

“We're honored to be recognized as a Common Sense Digital Citizenship Certified School,” said Ingomar Principal Kristen Silbaugh. “By giving our students the foundation to use technology responsibly, we are providing them with unlimited opportunities to maximize and personalize their learning.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.