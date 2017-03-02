Struggling hhgregg store in Ross to close in spring

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The hhgregg appliance and home furnishings store in Ross is among 88 that will be closed this spring as part of the company's “turnaround efforts,” corporate officials announced on Thursday.

“We are strategically exiting markets and stores that are not financially profitable for us,” Robert J. Riesbeck, president and CEO of the Indianapolis, Ind., company, said in a news release. “This is a proactive decision to streamline our store footprint in the markets where we have been, and will continue to be, important to our customers, vendor partners and communities.”

The store in Ross is along McKnight Road in the Ross Towne Center.

Plans also call for closing the distribution and delivery centers in Philadelphia, Brandywine, Md., and Miami, Fla.

The hhgregg stores in West Mifflin, Monroeville, Robinson and Cranberry will remain open.

“The management team has worked tirelessly over the past year to return hhgregg to profitability,” Riesbeck said. “After scrutinizing our real estate portfolio, we have identified a number of underperforming stores, as well as store locations that are no longer strong shopping destinations due to changes in the local retail shopping landscape.”

Inventory in the affected stores, which are scheduled to be shuttered by mid-April, will be sold over the next several weeks, the release said, adding that the store and distribution center closings will result in the elimination of approximately 1,500 jobs.

The closings will reduce the number of hhgregg stores from 220 to 122 in 19 states.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.