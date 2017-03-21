Wexford Girl Scout earns Gold Award for working with children of addicts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While cultural critics may debate the moral shortcomings of millennials, one Wexford Girl Scout's work exemplifies the opposite.

Pine-Richland High School senior Brenna Flynn, 17, has given significant amounts of time in recent years to helping young kids build confidence and find a voice.

“I started volunteering at this shelter called The DoorWay (during) my sophomore year,” Brenna said.

By her junior year, the Girl Scout of 13 years decided the organization would be the focus of her Girl Scout Gold Award project, which she earned this year.

She devoted 80 hours to the planning and execution of a four-night workshop series about health and well-being for middle-school-age girls at The DoorWay.

“Brenna has the personality where she just was kind of a superhero to them,” said Joyce Erdner, founder of The DoorWay, a Christian-based ministry in Avalon that offers assistance to individuals suffering from drug and alcohol addiction.

A large component of The DoorWay is also providing free meals, clothing and social activities for the children of addicts.

“She really befriended the girls,” said Erdner.

During four Monday evenings, Brenna hosted guest speakers on the topics of self-defense, self-image, skin care and healthy eating.

“I remember not feeling so confident in myself at that age,” Brenna said. “I thought they should know how to defend themselves. And that you don't need a whole lot of makeup to make yourself feel good. ... I had a nurse come in and she talked about healthy food for the brain, sunscreen and what to do if you get a cut.”

Brenna said she felt she had an impact on the dozen or so girls who attended.

“At the end I thought that I accomplished a lot,” she said. “I was required to have each girl fill out a survey, and a I got a lot of positive feedback”

Erdner said Brenna's work was welcome at the shelter, as it's always in need of volunteers.

“A lot of the (information) these kids don't get it at home, so some of these things are just very special for them,” she said.

Brenna's project at The DoorWay was not her first time working with disadvantaged youth. For her Girl Scout Bronze award, she read to kindergarten students; for her Silver Award, Flynn and other girls in her troop supervised kids at a women's abuse shelter in order to give the moms a break. Her troop also cooked dinners there.

“I thought (her Gold Award project) was awesome because it was right up her alley. She enjoys working with girls,” said Brenna's mother and troop leader Tonja Flynn.

Tonja says Brenna plans to work with youth throughout her career.

“She'd like to go to nursing school and would really like to go into pediatrics.”

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.