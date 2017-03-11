Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

J.Crew offers support for Animal Friends with unique event

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Animal Friends volunteer Diane Friske of Glenshaw hold Ginsing, a Jack Russell, March 5, 2017 at J.Crew in the Block of Northway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Animal Friends volunteer Jennifer Fustich watches Guhna Venkatu and Sara Millinston hold a pooch named Scrabble on March 5, 2017 at The Block Northway's J Crew shop.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Sara Millinston of Pittsburgh looks to adopt during a JCrew and Animal Friends fundraiser on March 5, 2017 at The Block Northway.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
JCrew and Animal Friends held an adoption fundraiser on March 5.. Donna Nemanic, of Monroeville, holds Scrabble, a Chihuahua at the event.

J.Crew shoppers helped support the Animal Friends pet shelter on Sunday, March 5. In addition to receiving a 20-percent discount, 10 percent of the cost of items purchased was donated to the shelter. The facility in Ohio Township provides shelter and adoption services to more than 2,500 pets each year. To make a donation, see: ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org/DonateNow or call 412-847-7051. The shelter is located at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh.

