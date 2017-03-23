Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Name game for Cemetary Lane park hopes to tap community spirit
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 4:12 p.m.

With three cemeteries along its winding, mile-long path, Cemetery Lane in Ross is an apt name for the road connecting Babcock Boulevard to the Parkway North.

But township officials aren't exactly keen on using the word “cemetery” in the name of the new park planned along that road.

“A lot of people don't like the idea of using cemetery in the title,” Commission President Jeremy Shaffer said recently in reference to the trail park being developed on 53 acres near the township's public works building.

But rather than leaving it to elected officials to come up with a suitable name, the Ross commissioners are asking the public to chime in on the subject.

When the question of finding a less grave sounding name for the park, Commissioner Jack Betkowski suggested selling the naming rights for the park “to help fund some of these things,” referring to the cost of operating the township's 22 — and soon to be 23 — parks.

Commissioner Steve Korbel supported the idea, noting Cranberry in Butler County has sold naming sponsorships for several of its facilities.

Cranberry's sports complex, with 13 lighted fields, a dek hockey rink and other amenities, is called the Dick's Sporting Goods Sportsplex at Graham Park.

The retailer paid more than $100,000 for a 10-year sponsorship of the facility, according to Pete Geis, Cranberry's director of parks and recreation.

Cranberry also built the four-acre Rotary Dog Park with a contribution of $45,000 from the Cranberry Rotary Club. That agreement is for five years.

But not all sponsorships involve an exchange of money.

The AE Ride Skatepark in Cranberry was built in 2015 by volunteers, including a large contingent from Pittsburgh-based American Eagle Outfitters.

“Seeking out sponsorships absolutely works,” Geis said. “A lot of companies have marketing budgets and see the value of contributing to the development of a park that will be used by lots of people.”

But the board was uneasy about the new park solely bearing a sponsor's name and reconsidered its options.

At the behest of Commissioner Lana Mazur, the board last week agreed to a public contest to create a name with more permanence. The township will gather suggested names over the next several weeks and provide them to the board for final selection.

Commissioner David Mikec and other board members liked the contest idea and said it would not preclude seeking sponsorships, as Cranberry did.

“This way we can maintain the (permanent) park name if there's a change in sponsorship,” he said.

Ross officials haven't decided how to conduct the naming contest, said parks director Eloise Peet.

Township employees have begun grading the land at the trail head in preparation for the first day of construction on April 1. In February, Ross officials hired the Hollow Oak Land Trust to oversee construction of the two-mile trail network, expected for completion by Earth Day, April 22.

Hollow Oak conducted a terrain analysis and created a concept map for the site, which will not have traditional park amenities such as playground equipment or picnic shelters.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.

