Tesla officials hope new dealership will electrify region

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ed Sabom loves cars.

But he admits to feeling a bit guilty back in 2009 when the three vehicles he and his wife shared were a 1999 Chevy Corvette and a pair of Lexuses.

“All three vehicles require premium fuel, but it wasn't just the money we were spending on gasoline that concerned us,” said Sabom, 72, of Freedom in Beaver County. “We were also concerned about the environment.”

The Sabom's concerns prompted them to buy a 2010 Toyota Prius gasoline-electric hybrid after Sabom's wife, Kris, spotted the cars tooling around Los Angeles when visiting the couple's sons at college.

“We loved the Prius, it's an awesome vehicle,” Ed Sabom said.

But going from driving a luxury vehicle on a daily basis to an economy compact can be a difficult adjustment, he said.

Then Sabom discovered Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla Motors, which makes all-electric cars.

“I started reading about what he was doing and found it very interesting,” Sabom said. “So when Tesla opened a showroom at the Ross Park Mall, we test drove one. We still had some questions about the battery, but we eventually decided to buy one of their “S” model cars, which is comparable in luxury to a Lexus.”

The Palo Alto,. Calif.-based automaker is scheduled to open its first full-fledged electric car dealership in the Pittsburgh area this week in Marshall. The 18,400-square-foot building that formerly housed an Ethan Allen furniture store is on a 2.48-acre site along Perry Highway.

While Tesla provided a “roving” technician for its local customers, the new dealership will be the first in Western Pennsylvania to offer a full range of mechanical services for their technology laden vehicles.

Tesla joins an “auto row” that includes Lexus, Volvo, Jaguar and Land Rover. Bentley and Maserati dealerships are also under construction nearby.

The electric car dealership will have a 3,500-square-foot indoor showroom, a service center, and indoor and outdoor charging stations. The company already has a charging station in Cranberry.

“The new showroom enables Pittsburgh residents and visitors to learn about Tesla vehicles and energy products in an engaging and low-pressure sales environment,” company officials said in a written statement. “As Tesla embarks on new locations around the world, the new store and service center in Wexford further connects the Pittsburgh community to its mission toward a sustainable energy future.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.