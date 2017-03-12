Municipal building roof repair costs hanging over the heads of Ross officials

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Everyone knows the proverb “when it rains, it pours.”

But in Ross, when it rains, it pours right through the roof of the municipal building. The township is facing an estimated $10,000 in emergency repairs needed to plug the leaky roof, which is nearing the end of its 20-year life expectancy, according to Doug Sample, the township manager.

An assessment of the roof conducted by contractor Burns & Scalo Roofing determined that the leaks are occurring in the administrative wing and the building's entrance, Sample said.

To narrow down where work might be needed, the roof was divided into five sections for inspection.

“Overall, four of the five are functioning well,” Sample said. “But the main roof is not. They gave it a ‘C' grade, and that's where the emergency repairs are needed.”

Sample said the roof was installed 18 years ago and will have to be replaced at an estimated cost of $130,000.

The warranty on the roof is expired, township officials said.

“It's not something that's going to come tomorrow or a year from now,” he said. “But probably two or three years from now, we're going to have to look at doing some significant investment on this roof.”

Commissioner Rick Avon, who owns an architectural firm, said deeper investigation into the roof's condition might be warranted.

He suggested the township have the contractor “core drill” the roof to determine its true condition and whether repairs can be made to put off the need for a replacement.

“The roof on this building, if installed properly, is one of the best roofs and should far exceed 25 years,” he said. “I don't feel right now that we're going to need to spend replacement money. I don't think that's going to be the answer.”

Unless the roof “is too far gone,” proper repairs could extend its life for as much as 10 years, Avon said.

The problems with the roof led commissioners to ponder how best to prepare for expensive repairs to township buildings.

Sample said while the township's building maintenance fund has enough to cover the $10,000 in roof repairs needed, “we don't have $130,000 in (the) capital reserve (fund).”

Commissioners asked the finance director to develop a plan for next year's budget to build up the capital reserve by transferring cash reserves that are not earmarked for other purposes.

“We need a capital reserve in place, an estimate (of money) that we should be putting into reserve annually,” said Commissioner Dan DeMarco. “It seems to me that for any type of repair here, we should be building that reserve.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.