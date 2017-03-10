Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Road project will restrict traffic in Marshall Township

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 10, 2017, 11:42 a.m.

Updated 37 minutes ago

A $1.28 million project will cause traffic restrictions for about seven months starting Monday on Warrendale Bayne Road in Marshall Township, PennDOT has announced.

The Frank J. Zottola Construction Inc. of Valencia will perform roadway widening, milling and paving, drainage improvements, signal upgrades and other work at the Warrendale Bayne Road intersection with Brush Creek Road and the southbound I-79 on-ramp. Other improvements will occur at the intersection with Innovation Drive, PennDOT said.

A single lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained during peak travel times. Intermittent single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews conduct the work. The southbound I-79 ramp will remain open during construction, however, a weekend closure of the ramp will occur for paving.

The project is expected to conclude early October 2017.

