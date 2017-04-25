Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Highcliff Elementary exploring future of learning

Laurie Rees | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
JaidenMertz, Highcliff Principal Kristy Bilderback, and Acalya Barksdale use Dots and Dash robots as a learning tool.
Kamrin Hazlip and Allison Lampkin use a Dot and Dash robot as a learning tool at Highcliff Elementary School.
Issac DeMino and Olivia Mato use Dots and Dash robots at a learning tool at Highcliff Elementary.

Updated 2 hours ago

Students in Betsy Brink's second-grade class at Highcliff Elementary School are learning more than rudimentary reading, fundamental writing and basic arithmetic. They are learning how to code computers.

A pilot program at North Hills School District is using 20 Dot and Dash robots, along with 10 iPads and an assortment of free apps to teach all Highcliff kindergarten, first-graders and second-graders how to code and program computers.

The objective is to expose young students to technology and help them gain a more in-depth understanding of both the logic and advanced thinking behind computer programming prior to advancing to middle school.

“The program is two-fold. It helps us teach coding skills and basic education like skip counting and multiplication, but it also teaches collaboration and teamwork,” said Highcliff Principal Kristy Bilderback of Moon. She introduced the program to Highcliff and is leading the two-year pilot project at the school.

The younger students use the robots to play games.

Brink's class, for instance, is using iPads to navigate the colorful, kid-friendly robots across a game board to pick up cards of varying values. Students calculate the distance the robot must go and at which angles it must turn to pick up the highest-valued cards on the board.

“It's fun. It helps us learn about math and measurements, like centimeters,” said second-grader Jaiden Mertz, 8, of Ross.

“We learn all kinds of math,” added Jessica Carroll, 8, of Ross. “It's more fun than worksheets.”

Fifth- and sixth-graders are learning more complex coding to navigate the robots through intricate mazes that are designed and created by the students.

The 20 robots were purchased by the school parent-teacher organization for $2,500. Each robot — measuring about 6-inches long, tall and wide — features sounds, sensors, wheels, blinking lights, and Bluetooth connectivity for a vast array of actions.

“We really haven't dug into all we can do with them,” Bilderback said.

Already, Brink appreciates the robots for their ability to integrate lessons and skills she has taught in the classroom.

“The students are applying everything they're learning into a fun activity,” she said. “They're also learning social skills, problem-solving, and how to be creative.”

Second-grader Olivia Matos, 8, likes the robots so much she wants one of her own.

“I wanted to program it to chase my little sister.”

Bilderback said every student she has encountered loves the robots.

“When I wheel the cart filled with robots down the hall, kids swarm around to see if I'm headed to their classroom,” she said.

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.

