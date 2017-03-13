Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Hance Elementary principal dyes hair pink to promote literacy

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 13, 2017, 11:40 p.m.
Parent Liana Murray spraypaints Hance Elementary principal John Mayberry's hair pink, as Hunter Harris watches.
Second Grader Evan Daruwalla was the top reader with 3,231 minutes logged as he earns congratulations from his pink-haired principal, John Mayberry.
Top Hance Elementary student project readers crowd around their principal, John Mayberry, who is sporting a new hair color.

Hance Elementary students have been participating in a new fundraiser. It's called Whooo's Reading, and is a PTO-sponsored read-a-thon to raise funds for the school.

The goal was to raise $4,500, and read for 100,000 minutes. Students surpassed the goal and read 105,678 minutes and raised $6,242.

John Mayberry, Hance's principal, promised to color his hair pink on March 10 if the goal was met.

And he's a man of his word.

