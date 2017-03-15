Northern Tier to host spring gardening seminars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The library is now accepting registration for the classes. For details, call 724-449-2665 or go to the library website at northerntierlibrary.org .

The March 27, April 11, May 8 and 15 classes will respectively cover pollinator gardening, straw bale gardening, bulbs and vertical gardening. Each will be presented by a master gardener with expertise in the subject.

Spring is around the corner, and Northern Tier Library wants to help patrons cool their cabin fever.

Starting this month, the Richland Township-based library will host four gardening seminars.

“These are all presented by Penn State master gardeners,” said Lori Burgman, the library's programming specialist. “There will be a lot of variety, so if you're not interested in the vertical gardening [class], you might be interested in the bulbs [class].”

The March 27, April 11, May 8 and 15 classes will respectively cover pollinator gardening, straw bale gardening, bulbs and vertical gardening. Each will be presented by a master gardener with expertise in the subject.

“Pollinators have been experiencing population decline,” said Phillip Bauerle, master gardener and coordinator at the Penn State Extension office in Allegheny County. His expertise is in insect and plant identification. “People mostly know about honey bees and their colony collapse, but there are similar problems affecting native pollinators.”

Bauerle coordinates the master gardener volunteer program, which requires gardeners to participate in at least 40 hours of training, 50 hours of volunteer work, and score at least 80 percent on a final exam. Master gardeners are expected to educate the public on best practices in horticulture and environmental stewardship.

Bauerle will educate library patrons on March 27 about native pollinators — including bumblebees, carpenter bees, metallic green sweat bees and blue orchard mason bees — and how to certify a garden as an official pollinator garden. Last year, Allegheny County was recognized for having 13 certified pollinator gardens.

Bauerle is interested in “helping people understand that they don't need to run for the pesticide can every time they see a green bee or mason bee.

“They affect our food system more than we realize,” he said.

Burgman said the library will make a donation to the Penn State program for their time at Northern Tier. She's been organizing these presentations with the group since 2013. Like a lot of library patrons she speaks to, Burgman said, she has a love of gardening.

“I'm mostly interested in herbs, and I've done a program on herbs in the past with one of the master gardeners,” Burgman said.

“I plant things that I use. It's a kitchen garden. I plant not just one type of basil, but three.”

The library is now accepting registration for the classes. For details, call 724-449-2665 or go to the library website at northerntierlibrary.org.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.