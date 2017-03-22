Pine-Richland Middle School gears up for "Lion King Jr."

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pine Richland Middle School is ready to roar with its upcoming musical production, “Disney's Lion King Jr.”

The musical is student produced – with the help of a professional director, school faculty and parent-volunteers,

“All the scenes are really starting to come together,” said eighth-grader Abigail Turner, one of two student directors. Turner shares the student director role with eighth-grader Sophia Greco. “Seeing the dancers from the beginning to where they are now, and how the actors hold themselves and speak, I'm really happy.”

Opening night is on March 30 at 7 p.m. Three performances follow on March 31, April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m.

“I have a great team,” said director Noreen Daniello. The Lion King Jr. is her third production at Pine-Richland Middle School. She's been directing since 1996.

“My heart is really with kids and exposing them to the theater.”

Most of all, Daniello said, she is proud of the inclusion of students in creating the show from start to finish.

“We allow everyone to participate, which means we have a much larger cast and crew than most schools,” she said.

That also means providing a flexible rehearsal schedule so that students are not restricted to just one after-school activity.

“My Simba, he plays tournament lacrosse,” Daniello said about eighth-grader Lance Bruno, who plays the principal role of Simba, the lion cub destined to be king of the Pride Lands. The role is shared with seventh-grader Maggie Allwein.

“It's actually worked out very nicely because lacrosse practices are later, so I can go from musical to sports,” said Turner.

The cast and crew totals about 140 students.

“We have student directors who help block scenes, we have kids who sew, kids who paint, kids who basically do everything,” Daniello said.

One source of particular student pride their Pride Rock set piece, a wooden structure on casters.

“Students made that with the help of parents because it did involve power tools,” Daniello said with a laugh.

Audience members can expect “Lion King Jr.” to showcase elaborate costumes, puppets and masks that are modeled after the Disney Broadway production. They will also hear several of the same musical numbers. The junior version is abbreviated to run just over an hour, with no intermission.

Tickets are $5 and are on sale now. Box office hours are March 23, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and March 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to the show.

“I'm never surprised, but I'm always amazed at what kids can accomplish,” Daniello said.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.