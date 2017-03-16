Organizers of North Hills Community Asset Network mean 'business'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When a group of business owners organized Ross Economic Development, or RED, nearly two decades ago, their simple goal was engaging in activities that benefit the community, according to its president.

Now a new business consortium is being developed to compliment RED's efforts — the North Hills Community Asset Network, or NHCAN.

Formation of NHCAN came after RED members began discussing the need to expand their efforts, according to Rich Joyce, a Ross resident helping to establish the new organization.

“Many of the RED members feel their organization is fulfilling its mission and they aren't necessarily looking to change what they have,” Joyce said. “But they are very receptive to the things we're hoping to do.”

RED President Craig Linner, who attended the commissioners' meeting with Joyce, said creation of an organization that works on behalf of businesses makes sense.

“RED isn't like a traditional chamber of commerce that provides services to its member businesses,” he said. “Our focus is on trying to help the community, and we want to continue doing that. I don't think there will be an overlap of activities, because the things NHCAN is proposing are aimed at helping businesses.”

Linner said while RED is exclusive to Ross, the new organization will set a slightly wider net.

“Traditionally, when people referred to the North Hills they were talking about Ross and West View, which make up the North Hills School District,” Linner said. “From a business standpoint, it's really a single market that includes separate entities, so that's the approach being taken.”

While NHCAN is still in its infancy — no decisions have been made yet on the make-up of its board of directors, staffing needs or sources for operating capital — Joyce said it has developed three key focus areas:

• Serve as a non-profit community development corporation to seek grants for projects such as marketing the North Hills.

• Provide training for business owners.

• Participating in regional efforts to improve transportation and address blight.

“One of the things we're looking to do is harness some of the community pride people have in this area,” he said. “And we'd like to help business owners with training for things such as dealing with regulations, succession planning, human resources and taxes.”

In addition to working with the Community College of Allegheny County's North Campus to provide training, the group hopes to tap “local talent” willing to volunteer to conduct seminars, Joyce said.

”Not all small businesses have the capital or resources to hire attorneys or accountants,” he said, adding that businesses “shouldn't fail” simply because they lack access to professional assistance.

Linner believes marketing the North Hills regionally could play an important role in the township's economic future.

“The business community needs to be more proactive when it comes to promoting the North Hills,” he said. “We should be out there communicating the values of the area to potential home buyers and businesses.”

Joyce said NHCAN does not plan to seek dedicated funding from the township for operational expenses. Rather, it hopes Ross will provide financial assistance for specific initiatives it tackles.

Commissioner Steve Korbel said a committee of township officials and business leaders reviewed NHCAN's initial proposal and “was very receptive to its ideas.

“Our (the committee's) vision was fairly aligned with what they put together for us,” he said.

Commissioner Dan DeMarco expressed interest in learning more about how the proposal will come together.

“I'd like to see you come back in a couple of weeks and provide more specifics about how you're going to get it started, how you're going to legally set it up,” he said.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.