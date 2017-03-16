Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Bald eagle pair frequenting North Park: Is there love in the air?
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
Courtesy of Mary Pegher, MLP-Photography
A pair of adult bald eagles, sighted repeatedly over the past few weeks around North Park, get ready to enjoy a fish dinner at Marshall Lake on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. State Game Commission officials believe the pair is either looking for a nest site near the park or they may already have one in a remote area not yet discovered.
Courtesy of Mary Pegher, MLP-Photography
A pair of adult bald eagles, seen repeatedly near North Park, were spotted mating near Marshall Lake on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Courtesy of Mary Pegher, MLP-Photography
This pair of adult bald eagles has been seen frequenting the area of North Park over the past few weeks. They were spotted together on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
This Bald Eagle has been hanging around North Park and was spotted flying around Marshall Lake on March 14, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
This Bald Eagle has been hanging around North Park and was spotted flying around Marshall Lake on March 14, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
This Bald Eagle has been hanging around North Park and was spotted flying around Marshall Lake on March 14, 2017.

A pair of bald eagles has been spotted frolicking and spending time at Marshall Lake in North Park this week by two North Hills photographers and others.

Individual birds have been spotted in the park since last year, including three sightings this week, according to the Friends of North Park, a volunteer organization providing park stewardship and a Facebook page chronicling the eagles and other park wildlife.

While wildlife experts say the leafy suburbs of Pittsburgh's North Hills are an attractive place to live, it's unclear if the formerly endangered birds are sold on the area.

But they are looking.

“Adults without a nest are always shopping,” said Patricia Barber, endangered species biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

“Assuming the birds are a pair, one male and one female, there is a good chance they're prospecting for a nesting territory,” she said. “And if they like what they find at the park, this might be the next nest in the county.”

There are currently four active bald eagle nests in Allegheny County. They are in Harmar, Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood, Crescent Township and the most recent nest along the Youghiogheny River just outside of McKeesport.

“This sighting of a pair of bald eagles in North Park, I feel was inevitable,” Gary Rigdon, of McCandless, chairman of the Friends of North Park.

Mary Pegher, of Franklin Park, a commercial photographer who owns MLP-Photography, describes her almost daily visits at dawn to North Park to photograph wildlife as a relaxing ritual.

Wednesday, what she initially thought was a hawk turned out be a pair of eagles fishing and perching together.

“I couldn't believe it,” she said. “Since going to the park, I had a dream to see two things, an eagle and an owl,” said Pegher. She got both on Wednesday.

Lou Ragguinti, a freelance photographer and regular contributor to Trib Total Media, found the eagles Tuesday at Marshall Lake in the park and got several photos.

“I just drove through North Park ... to see if there was anything to shoot out there,” he said. “Then I saw a big bird fly past my windshield ... then I saw the other one.”

He said the pair flew away before he could get a shot, but he tracked one down.

The bald eagle pair at North Park is not one of the established couples in Allegheny County, according to Brian Shema, director of conservation for the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. He said those birds never venture far from their nests because they're currently incubating eggs.

“Time will tell if they are foraging for food or nesting there,” he said.

Although there is still time for the birds to build a nest a nest and lay eggs, it's getting late in the nesting season, according to Shema and Barber.

If the eagle pair is a young couple, such as the Harmar birds were four years ago, Shema said, they could spend a year strengthening their bond and building their nest before they actually breed.

Audubon and Friends of North Park plan to keep an eye on North Park's exciting new visitors.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.

