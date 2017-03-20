Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Mother daughter tea a big hit at Pine Community Center

Ashley Murray | Monday, March 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Tanisha Lydic, with her daughters, Mackenzie and Madelyn Primer, of Pine, pose for photos at the Mother Daughter Royal Tea party at the Pine Community Center.
Danielle Pecoraro, of McCandless, and her 7-year-old daughter, Sofia, attend the Pine Community Center Mother Daughter Royal Tea party.
Anne Harris, of Pine, and her 5-year-old daughter, Alison, attended the Pine Community Center Mother Daughter Royal Tea party on March 18.
Mackenzie, 5, and Morgan, 7, attended the Mother Daughter Royal Tea party with their grandmother Joanne Burke, of West Mifflin, on her birthday, on March 18.
Pine-Richland High School senior Cassie Roller, dressed as Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” greets tables at the Mother Daughter Royal Tea party at the Pine Community Center.

Someone passing the Pine Community Center on a recent Saturday might have thought there was a princess invasion underway.

And there was – sort of.

About 25 young princesses — well, girls ages four to eight and their mothers — decorated crowns, posed for photos and iced cupcakes March 18 at the annual Mother Daughter Royal Tea in Pine Township.

“We offer this event as a way for mothers and daughters to spend quality time together,” said Meagan Quail, program coordinator at the center. “They can feel pampered, and have fun making crowns, doing their nails and having a good lunch.”

This is the fifth year for the lunch, which averages about 25 pairs of mothers and daughters, Quail said.

Miniature princesses and their moms shuffled from the nail-painting station to an arch covered in twinkle lights, where they could take photos with feather boas and wands. Then, it was on to a buffet of chicken, salad, fruit, yogurt and jelly sandwiches. At each place setting — featuring pink plates and purple polka-dotted napkins — moms and daughters filled their porcelain tea cups with spots of tea or pink lemonade. All the while, Disney princess tunes — “Colors of the Wind,” “Some Day My Prince Will Come” and more classics — played in the background.

“Whenever I was a kid, Belle was my favorite,” said Cassie Roller, of Wexford, who is a senior at Pine-Richland High School. Dressed as a very convincing Belle, from Disney's “Beauty and the Beast,” Roller greeted the young girls and served food at the buffet. “I enjoy giving kids the same experience that I had when I was younger.”

Anne Harris, of Pine, and her 5-year-old daughter Alison, sat at one of the eight round tables. Alison, dressed as Rapunzel, waved her hands to help her freshly painted pink nails dry.

“This is our first time at the mother daughter tea. We're members of the fitness center here,” Harris said. “It's an affordable way to spend time together, and it's everything she [Alison] loves.”

At the same table, Danielle Pecoraro, of McCandless, and Sofia, 7, sat as Sofia glued together a foam picture frame with her name on it in sparkles. Pecoraro said she was excited when she saw information about the event.

“There's so much advertised for fathers and daughters,” Pecoraro said. “There's not much out there for mothers and daughters, so this is why we wanted to take advantage of this.”

Quail said the next big event at the Pine Community Center is its April 8 Easter egg hunt.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune- Review contributor.

