North Hills

Because some days you just need a little bit of comfort food

David Kelly | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

When one of the troops isn't 100 percent and needs a little boost, there's nothing like a little comfort food. A special memory is my Mother's chocolate bread pudding. Nothing can compare with a food that was made with so much love and care.

This is easy to make and the junior chefs will appreciate how they can make something so delicious. The bread in the pudding is usually some day old or leftover Brioche bread. Day old croissants or Challah bread will also work well.

Best served warm (with some ice cream or whipped cream) it also is also just fine cold or at room temperature.

Chocolate Bread Pudding

makes a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan)

unsalted butter for the pan

3 cups heavy cream

2 cups cold milk

1 12 cups sugar

1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

4 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted into a small bowl

34 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pound Brioche, crusts removed and cut into 34-inch cubes

2 ounces bittersweet chocolate pieces (about 13 cup)

2 ounces milk chocolate pieces, (about 13 cup)

1 cup heavy cream, lightly whipped

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees, with a rack in a middle position. Butter a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan.

In a large pot, combine the cream, a cup of the milk, and the sugar. Scrape the seeds from the vanilla beans into the pot. Also add the vanilla bean pod. Bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking until the sugar dissolves. Discard the vanilla bean pod.

While the cream mixture is heating, in a medium bowl, combine the remaining milk, the eggs, and yolks and whisk until smooth.

When the cream mixture boils, remove it from the heat and steadily whisk about one cup of the liquid into the egg mixture to temper it. Pour the egg mixture back into the pot, whisking it constantly. Whisk in the vanilla extract. Add the bread to the pot and stir in the chocolate mixture and mix well to evenly coat and break up the bread cubes. Let the mixture stand for about 30 minutes so the bread can absorb the liquid.

Pour the whole bread mixture into the prepared pan. Sprinkle with the bittersweet and milk chocolate pieces on top. Bake the bread pudding in the preheated oven until it's just set, about 45-55 minutes. When it's ready, the pudding will puff up above the pan. Let the pudding cool for 10-15 minutes before serving.

Serve with some ice cream or whipped cream.

• • •

A sampling from an Indian restaurant was this spicy-hot turkey dish. It can be cooked with chicken, however, most street vendors use turkey and serve it on a piece of warmed flatbread. Great for a weekend picnic. Use a warm food carrier or large thermos for transporting the finished product.

Turkey Vindaloo

(makes four servings)

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground cumin

12 teaspoon ground cloves

3 fresh green chilies

1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled

4 large garlic cloves

12 cup white wine vinegar

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 large onions, peeled, cut in half, thinly sliced

3 pounds turkey parts such as thigh, breast, wings, cut into serving size pieces

3 Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 34-inch cubes

1 12 cups water

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

In a small bowl, mix the coriander, turmeric, cumin and cloves together. In a blender, combine together the spice mixture, chilies, ginger, garlic and vinegar until smooth.

In a large saute' pan, heat the oil over medium heat. When the oil has come to temperature, add the onions and cook, stirring often, until golden, about 20 minutes. Add the turkey, potatoes, water, cinnamon stick, salt, and the blended vinegar mixture. Cover and reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the turkey and potatoes are tender, about an hour. Check to make sure the turkey leg is cooked through, if using. Add the peas about 5 minutes before the turkey is done. Remove and discard the cinnamon stick.

Serve with some warmed flatbread slices.

• • •

The price of strawberries makes this refreshing beverage affordable as a treat for the whole family.

Strawberry Icee

(makes one beverage)

1 cup orange juice

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 packet sweetener

Place all the ingredients in a blender with several ice cubes and 12 cup ice water. Process until creamy and serve with a fresh berry garnish.

As always, enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist. He has been sharing recipes and cooking tips in Culinary Corner for more than 23 year

