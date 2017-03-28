Pine-Richland senior named Pitt Nordenberg Scholar

For the third year in a row, the University of Pittsburgh has chosen a Pine-Richland High School senior for its Nordenberg Leadership Scholars Program.

Senior Savannah Null, 18, said she was shocked when she learned that her next four years will be tuition free, with other added benefits.

“For me, it opens up a lot of doors for extra opportunities to get involved in leadership roles because I won't have to take a job to pay off my tuition,” she said. “I'll be able to volunteer more and get involved in a bunch more clubs at Pitt.”

Being a Nordenberg Scholar also includes three paid internships, study abroad opportunities and regular meetings with other students who've received the honor. The university chooses 10 Nordenberg scholars each year from Pennsylvania high schools, with a goal of keeping talented youth in the region.

Those who know Null say they're not surprised at all that she received the honor.

“She is truly an impressive student, inside and outside of the classroom,” said Jean Whalen, director of college and career counseling at Pine-Richland High School.

Null is the secretary of the National Honor Society at Pine-Richland and also an officer in the Best Buddies Club, a club that ensures that Pine-Richland's special needs students receive friendship by having a “buddy” to hang out with during and after school. On the weekends, she travels to Pittsburgh's South Hills to volunteer with refugee children.

“I've been able to show the refugee community that they do have a home here in Pittsburgh,” Null said. “A lot of people don't know about the refugee community here, so getting more involved in that is something I hope to do.”

Null also earned her Girl Scout Gold Award during her sophomore year, when she organized a 5K race to raise awareness and donations for teenagers in Children's Hospital.

“Her Gold Award project was an amazing success,” said Megan Foradori, a nurse who was Null's mentor for the project. “Her turnout was fantastic and the many, many items she collected were only a part of her terrific impact. I am really proud of the awareness she raised surrounding hospitalized teens, and the fact that, when the community wants to help patients, they should think about those who are young adults, in addition to the infants and school-age children who often come to mind immediately.”

Null is also involved in music; she teaches piano lessons, is the tuba line co-captain in the marching band, and also studies dance after school.

Null plans to study applied psychology at the University of Pittsburgh and hopes to earn her master's degree in elementary and special education.

