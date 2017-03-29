When it comes to your lawn, timing is everything

As a retailer I always have been fascinated by the bread, milk and toilet paper syndrome or “the syndrome.”

You know the disorder — it strikes when a natural event is about to occur (meteorologists predict a snowstorm) triggering an illogical trip to the grocery store to purchase unnecessary products (bread, milk and toilet paper).

In the end, it doesn't matter that we hastily buy consumables we don't need. They eventually get used even if the storm blows over and we only get a dusting of snow.

But there are other logic-defying reflexive purchases in the psyches of American homeowners. A great example is the commonly applied and perhaps the most commonly misused lawn care product on the market. That product is the broadleaf control/fertilizer normally referred to as weed and feed.

Weed and feed is a granular combination of herbicide and high nitrogen fertilizer designed to knock out dandelion and other non-desirables while jamming a steroid-like dose of goodies into the grass.

When applied properly and combined with scientifically-sound soil maintenance, weed and feed works well. But, thanks to decades of extreme marketing and our own anxious nature, a lawn and garden version of “the syndrome” kicks in at the first sight of a dandelion. At that, we race to the store, buy some weed and feed and immediately dump it on the lawn.

That exercise results in an improperly-timed application and practically guarantees the need to re-apply the same product year-after-year.

The correct approach is to remain calm when those little yellow flowers appear. Dandelions are like college kids on spring break. They like to party with lots and lots of their friends and they love to show off just how beautiful they are. So let them carry on until you think the bash is at capacity with hundreds of bright yellow heads bobbing to the late spring beat. Then roll up with your loaded lawn spreader and crash the party.

By delaying your application you will kill more dandelions and other broadleaf plants, the fertilizer component will spark tremendous growth and your lawn will green up like crazy. Also, by killing more dandelions this year, you will have fewer next year. Eventually, you may not even need to apply an herbicide, which will save some money and allow you to concentrate on fertilizing.

The instructions for weed and feed are boldly printed on the package and good advice is easy to find at your local independent garden center or hardware store. I encourage you to explore all of those resources in depth.

This spring, relax a bit when the early dandelions show up. Don't let “the syndrome” overtake you. Save your neurotic worry for more important things like that 36-roll jumbo pack of Charmin you're going to have to buy the next time they call for a dusting of snow.

Ed Pfeifer is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist and owner of Pfeifer Hardware Inc., 300 Marshall Way, Mars. If you have questions, call the store at 724-625-9090.