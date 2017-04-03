Girl Scout brings music therapy to Gibsonia nursing home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About 25 residents of St. Barnabas Nursing Home gathered to hear a piano performance and poetry reading by Girl Scout Elana Sanguigni.

The March 25 event marked her 20th performance at the Gibsonia facility.

“I spend a lot of time with my grandma,” said Sanguigni, 17, a junior at Pine-Richland High School. “I just really like to be with the elderly.”

Sanguigni began playing for St. Barnabas residents in July 2016 as a project titled “The Gift of Music Therapy,” to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award. She's earned the award, but continues to play piano and flute at the home.

“I feel like I've developed connections with all the people,” she said. “I feel like I've grown as a musician, and it's heartwarming to see how happy they get.”

Her program included the songs “Heart and Soul,” “The Sound of Music” as well as a poem that she wrote. Residents tapped their hands and feet to the beat.

“We're happy she comes here,” said Gladys Neely, 88.

“I used to sing in my college and church choir, but now I just sing like a frog,” she laughs. “So I enjoy good music.”

Justine Wisyanski, St. Barnabas Nursing Home recreation assistant, said she thinks music affects the residents in a therapeutic way.

“I think it jogs something in their memory, whereas other programs might not have that same effect,” Wisyanski, of Allison Park, said.

Wisyanski, who studied gerontology and community programs for Americans with disabilities at Slippery Rock University, organizes activities including bingo, bowling and other music performances. But, she said, the residents have developed an emotional investment in Sanguigni.

“She brings a lot of youth,” she said. “They look forward to not only her music but to supporting her. They want to know about her and how she's doing.”

Resident Jack Orseno, 72, certainly thinks highly of Sanguigni's music and is curious about her future.

“She is still learning, but she could have quite a career,” he said. “I understand she wants to be a chemist — she should be a musician!” he said.

Sanguigni said she is thinking of studying pharmacy, but is undecided. She participates in the Pine-Richland marching band, jazz ensemble, wind ensemble and musical orchestra, among other clubs. She plans to continue performing at St. Barnabas.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.