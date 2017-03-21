On World Down Syndrome Day, the lessons for me keep on coming

My son, Adam, 11, is mainstreamed in public school and is doing very well. He has friends, a sense of purpose and feels proud when he reaches a goal. In most ways, he is no different than anybody else. I hope the world sees that someday too.

I think the timing of yesterday's event is perfect because today is March 21. This is World Down Syndrome Day. It's a condition that my youngest son has, but it by no means defines him. You see, to him and his friends, his diagnosis is not who he is and every single day he reminds us of that through his actions, his creativity, his humor and his loving heart.

Yesterday was no different. He came home and pulled his homework folder out of his “packback” and removed his spelling test. He's always proud to show me his spelling because he usually does well in that subject and he knows I'm a grammar dork, so things like spelling tests excite me.

Now, admittedly, he got me while I was working on my computer as well as half-listening to SportsCenter, so I wasn't totally engaged. He happily held the spelling test out and I took a quick glance and I was obviously disappointed. This was not his best effort. I gave him a quick hug and told him he will need to study harder next time.

“I got an A!” he exclaimed.

Since I'm not a big believer in the giving everybody a trophy-type of parenting, I carefully and calmly explained to him that 3⁄ 20 is not an A. But that's okay, because we will study hard for the next test. By the look on his face, I had confused him in some way. It turns out, the only one confused was yours truly. He took another good look at the paper and then turned it to me and using his finger, he showed me the bottom of his test where it indeed read 18/20. And that is an A.

In my defense, my teachers always put the score at the top of the page, and by taking a hasty look, I missed it. I grabbed the paper, smiled and laughed and then told him how proud I am. I know he has to work harder than everybody else to get a good grade and his efforts mean a lot to him and to me.

I told him I was sorry for my mistake and that I was looking up at the top of the paper and not the bottom.

“That's the date,” he explained to me, pointing at the “ 3⁄ 20 .”

“I realize that … now,” I answered. “Daddy's not always the brightest bulb in the drawer, is he?”

“That's ok Daddy,” he said, patting me on the head. “I love you anyhow.”

