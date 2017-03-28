North Hills Community Asset Network has 'can-do' attitude

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Organizers of a new business consortium in Ross called the North Hills Community Asset Network are hoping the acronym for its name — NHCAN — captures some of the can-do spirit they believe exists in the community.

Now the fledgling group has the means to start the doing part.

Ross commissioners last week voted unanimously to approve a $2,500 grant to cover legal costs associated with becoming a non-profit organization.

The organization aims to be a complement to Ross Economic Development, or RED, which formed in the late 1990s as a way for local business owners to get involved with initiatives such as fundraising and projects that benefit the township.

Rich Joyce, a Ross resident working with RED President Craig Linner to launch NHCAN, said the next step for the group is to become a legal entity. Joyce and Linner are part of a committee convened by the commissioners to explore the creation of the new group. The other committee members are Commissioners Dan DeMarco, Steve Korbel and Grace Stanko.

“We need to file articles of incorporation with the state, file for federal income tax exemption, apply to become a 501c4 non-profit group and go through the other organizational formalities,” Joyce told Ross commissioners last week. He estimated to cost for legal work at between $2,000 and $2,500.

Plans also are being developed for an official kick-off to the organization this fall at the Community College of Allegheny County's North Campus in McCandless. Estimated costs for the event are between $2,500 and $3,000, Joyce said, adding that corporate sponsors are being sought to help defray the expense.

While much of the initial effort developing the new organization has focused on getting Ross officials on board with the concept, organizers and supporters see participation from West View and the North Hills School District as critical to its success.

Joyce said NHCAN organizers have proposed creating a seven-member board of directors made up of representatives from Ross, West View, the school district, RED, a resident and a pair of community “stakeholders” such as CCAC North and the Northland Library.

DeMarco said one of the next steps is to bring West View and the school district into the fold.

“We don't want anyone to perceive that Ross is going to be the big man on the block,” he said. “We're just taking the lead to get this off the ground and moving along.”

The commissioners said organizers are planning to outline the group's efforts during presentations in the coming weeks to West View council and the school board.

“We need to let them know that we want them to be partners with us...because we need their buy-in to make it work,” DeMarco said.

NHCAN organizers view Ross and West View as a single business community tied together by geography and association with the school district.

The organization would serve as a local community development corporation to seek grants and other sources of revenue to fund projects such as facade and streetscape improvements; marketing the North Hills as a retail and residential destination; offering seminars on taxes, regulation and insurance for businesses; providing training and services to displaced workers; and serving as an advocate for regional and state issues that affect the North Hills.

Commissioner David Mikec said such an organization “could have a lot more pull” when applications are submitted to the county and state for competitive grants.

Linner noted that the combination of a thriving commercial district, solid real estate market and close proximity to Downtown Pittsburgh can be attractive to potential residents.

Korbel thinks NHCAN's efforts to augment RED is worth pursuing.

“There is a sweet spot that exists for this organization,” he said. “I think that if things go the way we think they will, it will fill that perfectly.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.