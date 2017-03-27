Ross officials hope early decision on paving will pay off in long run

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ross officials believe cranking up their paving program early will result in a substantial increase in the number of township streets repaired this year.

Commissioners voted unanimously last week to award a $1.26 million contract to Shields Asphalt Paving of Valencia, the lowest bidder for the work.

This year's budget includes $2 million for paving, up from $1.3 million in 2016. The $2 million is enough to resurface about 8.5 miles of road, according to public works officials. The township has about 120 miles of roads.

“I think it (the low bid) has a lot to do with timing,” said Mike Funk, director of public work. “Companies are hungry right now. This will be the first job they (Shields) will do this year.”

Commissioner David Mikec said waiting to seek paving bids can cost more.

“Once their (paving companies') backlogs go up this summer, their prices will go up,” he said.

Petroleum is a major ingredient in the asphalt used for paving, meaning prices fluctuate based on the price of oil and market forces, much like gasoline.

Commissioner Steve Korbel suggested the township use the low-paving bid as an opportunity to do more work.

“We're under by almost $800,000,” he said. “I know there are other costs (involved in paving) but is this an opportunity to extend what we do? There are some streets in my ward that are being half paved this year and completed next year. Does it now make sense to do it all this year?”

Funk said additional paving work can be done without getting additional bids.

Mikec, who works as a civil engineer and reviewed the paving bids, said Shields is willing to do as much as $1.8 million in additional paving at the same rate.

To do that, the township will have to add streets to the list and submit the bill in the form of a “change order” in Shields contract for the commissioners to approve. Municipalities often change orders to cover the cost of unforeseen work in construction projects.

Funk said he will prepare a list of additional streets, including ones where multi-year paving is scheduled, for consideration by the board.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.