North Hills' Eden Christian Academy advances to Pa. Bar Association's mock trial competition finals

Two local schools — one in the north hills and the other in the south — have advanced to the Pennsylvania Bar Association's annual mock trial competition in Harrisburg this week.

Eden Christian Academy in Ohio Township and Upper St. Clair High School are two of the 14 high schools vying to win at the 34th Annual Pennsylvania Bar Association competition on Friday and Saturday at the Dauphin County Courthouse.

Representing Eden Christian Academy, which has elementary campuses in Pine and Ross townships, are Noah Bishop, Belle Cranston, Sophia Dornsife, Mason Hicks, Benjamin Hudock, Heather Jackson, Sydney Johnson, Benjamin Rogers, Trey Tillotson, Casey Tissue and Hannah Werner. The teacher coach is Nancy Bishop and the attorney advisor is Aubrey Smith.

The team from Upper St. Clair High School is composed of Amna Amin, Sunny Chai, Tyler Clark, Raahema Durrani, Samuel Dvorin, Wyatt Keating, Arushi Kewalramani, Yash Lahoti, Ian Rankin, Anika Sinha, Natalie Urban and Vicki Wang. The teacher coaches are Patricia Palazzolo and Constance Gibson and the attorney advisor is Philip Keating.

“Although it is called a competition, we view the mock trial program as a great academic opportunity for high school students, even those who do not plan future careers in the law,” said Joel C. Seelye of Altoona, chair of the association's Young Lawyers Division, the competition's sponsor. “Critical thinking, effective presentation skills and dispute resolution tactics are just some the ingredients needed to be successful in the mock trial program, and these are skills that will be helpful in many workplaces.”

The hypothetical case for the state competition is a criminal trial to determine whether a defendant is guilty of committing an act of arson that destroyed an advanced automotive plant.

Students portray lawyers, witnesses, plaintiffs and defendants while arguing both sides of the case in front of a judge. Teachers, coaches and lawyer's advise students as they prepare their cases.

Lawyers and community leaders serve as the jurors who will decide winners based on a team's ability to prepare cases, present arguments and follow court rules. Chief Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, will serve as the presiding judge.

This year, 294 teams from 252 high schools competed at the district and regional level for a spot in the statewide competition.

The winner of the state championship will represent Pennsylvania in the national mock trial finals scheduled for May 11 to 13 in Hartford, Conn.

