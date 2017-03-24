McKnight Road gets 'brainy' new traffic signals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anybody sitting in McKnight Road traffic who shouts for the “stupid” red light to change will need to find a more accurate expletive.

New traffic signals recently installed along the busy corridor are actually pretty smart.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently completed installation of a $1.35 million Intelligent Transportation System at nine intersections along the three-mile stretch between Evergreen Road in Ross and Peebles Road in McCandless.

The system along McKnight will be integrated into the Western Regional Transportation Management Center to allow for “real-time monitoring, management and event decision making to improve highway efficiency, safety, mobility, and travel time reliability through the corridor,” according to a news release from the agency.

The project also includes the use of a closed-circuit TV monitoring system and “dynamic message” signs at key intersections.

“Over the next several weeks, the system's software will detect and gather information about traffic patterns throughout the day,” said Steve Cowan, spokesman for PennDOT's District 11 office. “Once the patterns have been identified, the timing of the signals will automatically change to help improve the flow of traffic.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.