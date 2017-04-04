Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Ross officials looking to speed up demolition of blighted properties
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Ross commissioners unanimously approved a $12,500 contract with Deller Professional Services Inc. of Shaler to demolish a vacant building at 262 Bascom Avenue.

But officials figure if the township is going to eliminate one eyesore, it should look into going after the rest.

Commission President Jeremy Shaffer noted that a vacant property along Babcock Boulevard, though difficult to see from the road, is regularly the subject of complaints from residents.

“There are tens of thousands of cars driving by it each day,” he said. “Blight tends to spread, so you want to get ahead of it. “Let's just tear it down this year instead of waiting for next year.”

Manager Doug Sample said the township typically tears down one or two vacant homes each year. This year, the demolition budget is $25,000.

In addition to the properties on Bascom and Babcock, vacant homes on Quail Roost Road and Transvaal Avenue are ready for demolition.

Commissioner Jack Betkowski said it might be worth exploring whether the remaining buildings can be torn down.

“I'm in favor of at least going out for bids to see what we get back,” he said. “And if it's at all reasonable, if Babcock is one that motorist see and is a reflection on the community, that might be one we want to do this year.”

Sample said once a building has been removed, the township can place a lien on the property and recoup money from delinquent taxes and the cost of demolition once it is sold.

The manager told the board that he would put together bid specifications to add additional properties to this year's demolition list.

Permit parking

It's probably going to get a bit tougher for parents who regularly drop off and pick up their children from Ross Elementary School.

But things should a little easier for residents along one street near the school after a recent change approved unanimously by commissioners.

The board voted to eliminate the no-parking restriction along the west side of Richmond Circle and made it a permit parking zone for residents. Parking will continue to be prohibited on the east side of Richmond.

Parking during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up has long been a sore spot for neighbors, Commissioner Dan DeMarco said.

In February 2016, the commissioners approved a measure to create permit parking along Arbor Drive to address concerns from residents about parents who parked vehicles along the road in the morning and afternoon, blocking residents' properties and creating a safety hazard by not leaving enough room for emergency vehicles to pass, DeMarco said.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tlarussa@tribweb.com.

