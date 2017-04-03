Pine-Richland student raises $11K for research, named Leukemia & Lymphoma Society chapter Student of the Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Western Pennsylvania Chapter and West Virginia Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society honored a Pine-Richland High School student as its 2017 Student of the Year.

Sarah Mooney, a junior, raised more than $11,000 during the organization's seven-week fundraising competition this winter.

“When (the organization) announced the totals, the first thing I thought was ‘Wow, I was really close to being the winner,' ” Mooney said, recalling her surprise. “I didn't think I was going to win at all.”

The organization awarded Mooney with a $5,000 scholarship.

Mooney's fundraising activities ranged from selling roses, to hosting a jewelry party at her family's home, to inviting friends to ice skate for a cause at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

“Sarah had to basically be creative and come up with any ideas she could to fundraise,” Carla Mooney, Sarah's mother, said. “She approached area businesses for sponsorships. It was just a whole bunch of different things that she did that all added to the fundraising total.”

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's mission is threefold — research investment, policy and advocacy, and patient access. The organization invested more than $40 million in research last year, according to its website.

Jen Miller, campaign manager for the local chapter's student-of-the-year contest, calls Sarah's efforts “super impressive.”

“Even though there was a $5,000 scholarship at the end, Sarah and the other students really wanted to do something bigger than themselves,” Miller said. “And you have to remember, all of them are in high school. It's crazy what they did during the seven weeks on top of their extracurricular activities and homework.”

Miller said that 74 percent of every dollar raised by LLS goes back to its mission. Overall, the nine students raised $50,844.

“The survival rates in general have gone up tremendously, and that's because of the research,” Sarah said. “A lot of the money we all [student-of-the-year candidates] raised went to finding a cure.”

The Pine Township family holds a special place for the organization. Doctors diagnosed Sarah's younger brother, Daniel, one of three children in the family, with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 18 months old.

“He was in treatment for over three years,” Carla said. “Sarah was 6 when Dan was diagnosed. That was kind of her introduction to that aspect of life.”

Daniel, now 11 years old, is in remission.

The family participates in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's annual Light the Night Walk, for which Sarah's dad helps organize.

“It's a big walk that happens every year, usually in October around Heinz Field,” Carla said. “People fundraise, and there are speakers. When you actually do the walk, it's really cool to see all the lit balloons. If you're a survivor you have one color [balloon], if you're walking in memory of someone, it's another color.”

Sarah said her experiences inform how she spends her time outside of school and what she wants to study after graduation. She volunteers at the Lemieux Siblings Center at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, and she also helps parents.

“I go around each unit and see if someone needs to play,” she said. “I keep the patient company.”

After graduation, Sarah said she wants to pursue a career in the medical field.

“I really love anatomy and biology. I just found that they're easier for me, not like AP U.S. history, which I'm finding is not my thing,” she said with a laugh.

Her mom said she's proud of what Sarah accomplished for the fundraiser.

“It was thrilling because during the competition you have no idea where any of the other candidates are in their fundraising,” Carla said. “When we heard of others' events, we thought, ‘There's no way she's going to win.' But she did, and we were so excited. But we would've been proud of her no matter what. We were just proud she took the initiative.”

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.