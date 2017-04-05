Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Hills grad starring in national tour of 'Cabaret'

Laurie Rees | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Joan Marcus | For the Tribune-Review
Leigh Ann Larkin, a 1998 graduate of North Hills High School and former resident of Ross, plays Sally Bowles in Roundabout Theater Company’s national tour production of “Cabaret.'

Updated 4 hours ago

Leigh Ann Larkin, a 1998 graduate of North Hills High School and former Ross resident of Ross, is enjoying her first star turn in a national Broadway tour.

Larkin plays the iconic role of Sally Bowles in Roundabout Theater Company's “Cabaret,” which won 14 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Score following its Broadway debut in 1966.

The 15-city tour began Feb. 14 in Toronto and ends in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 6. Pittsburgh is not one the scheduled cities.

“Cabaret” takes place in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power. It is based in nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around young American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with a 32-year-old English cabaret performer named Sally Bowles.

“(Sally Bowles) is very clever and playful,” said the show's director, B.T. Nicholl. “She's vivacious, mysterious, sad, and effortlessly sexy. Underneath that, she can be vulnerable and serious. Those elements are the things (actors) must have in their arsenal to play this character. That's why it's such a great role.”

Dozens of actresses auditioned for the part, but it was Larkin who captivated Nicholl's imagination.

“She was electric. We couldn't take our eyes off her,” he said.

He especially appreciates the depth she brings to her character.

“The reviews have been ecstatic. (Cabaret) is a thinking person's musical, yet it's wildly entertaining. Leigh Ann is a big part of that. I'm a big fan of hers,” he added.

Larkin began performing on stage as a third-grader, when she joined the North Star Players, a local song-and-dance troupe for children.

“That is where she got her start, and she really sunk her teeth into it,” said her father, Ed Wielgus, 65, of Ross. “By the eighth grade, she knew this was what she wanted to do with her life.”

Larkin, 36, adopted her stage name — which is her cousin's grandmother's maiden name — in 2004, and has had principal roles in Broadway productions like “Gypsy” and “A Little Night Music,” as well as in television shows, including “The Good Wife,” “Elementary,” and “Lipstick Jungle.” Her parents saw her perform in “Gypsy” 10 times, “A Little Night Music” eight or nine times, and “Harmony” in Atlanta twice, according to her father, who still gets butterflies every time his daughter takes the stage.

“I always hope things go okay. I hope she doesn't mess up,” he said.

He and his wife, Marilyn, were elated to hear that Larkin was going to star in “Cabaret,” although they admit they had some reservations about their daughter's role as a seductive nightclub performer in the show.

“I had to keep reminding myself it's only theater,” Ed Wielgus said.

For Larkin, this role was a dream come true.

“I've always loved this show,” said Larkin, who calls New York City's Upper West Side home, noting that she first saw “Cabaret” on Broadway in the 1990s. “I love this role so much. I love the challenge of her, how complex she is, and how fun she can be.”

She savors portraying the multi-dimensional Bowles, a character who is flighty, manic, and irresistibly quirky while sporting high heels and green fingernail polish.

Throughout the tour, she performs eight shows a week. Her days off are spent traveling from city to city. Between shows, she adheres to a strict regiment of vocal rest.

“I don't speak at all during the day of a show,” she said.

When the tour kicked off in Toronto in February, Larkin's parents were there to support their daughter.

“For us, the unique thing about sitting in the audience is knowing all that went into Leigh Ann getting up there on stage. Unlike everyone else in the audience, we know how much work and time and effort she put into getting on that stage. It's not all glamour and glory,” Wielgus said.

“Seeing her up there on stage now, playing the leading role, is the climax.”

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.