North Hills grad starring in national tour of 'Cabaret'

Leigh Ann Larkin, a 1998 graduate of North Hills High School and former Ross resident of Ross, is enjoying her first star turn in a national Broadway tour.

Larkin plays the iconic role of Sally Bowles in Roundabout Theater Company's “Cabaret,” which won 14 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Score following its Broadway debut in 1966.

The 15-city tour began Feb. 14 in Toronto and ends in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 6. Pittsburgh is not one the scheduled cities.

“Cabaret” takes place in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power. It is based in nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around young American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with a 32-year-old English cabaret performer named Sally Bowles.

“(Sally Bowles) is very clever and playful,” said the show's director, B.T. Nicholl. “She's vivacious, mysterious, sad, and effortlessly sexy. Underneath that, she can be vulnerable and serious. Those elements are the things (actors) must have in their arsenal to play this character. That's why it's such a great role.”

Dozens of actresses auditioned for the part, but it was Larkin who captivated Nicholl's imagination.

“She was electric. We couldn't take our eyes off her,” he said.

He especially appreciates the depth she brings to her character.

“The reviews have been ecstatic. (Cabaret) is a thinking person's musical, yet it's wildly entertaining. Leigh Ann is a big part of that. I'm a big fan of hers,” he added.

Larkin began performing on stage as a third-grader, when she joined the North Star Players, a local song-and-dance troupe for children.

“That is where she got her start, and she really sunk her teeth into it,” said her father, Ed Wielgus, 65, of Ross. “By the eighth grade, she knew this was what she wanted to do with her life.”

Larkin, 36, adopted her stage name — which is her cousin's grandmother's maiden name — in 2004, and has had principal roles in Broadway productions like “Gypsy” and “A Little Night Music,” as well as in television shows, including “The Good Wife,” “Elementary,” and “Lipstick Jungle.” Her parents saw her perform in “Gypsy” 10 times, “A Little Night Music” eight or nine times, and “Harmony” in Atlanta twice, according to her father, who still gets butterflies every time his daughter takes the stage.

“I always hope things go okay. I hope she doesn't mess up,” he said.

He and his wife, Marilyn, were elated to hear that Larkin was going to star in “Cabaret,” although they admit they had some reservations about their daughter's role as a seductive nightclub performer in the show.

“I had to keep reminding myself it's only theater,” Ed Wielgus said.

For Larkin, this role was a dream come true.

“I've always loved this show,” said Larkin, who calls New York City's Upper West Side home, noting that she first saw “Cabaret” on Broadway in the 1990s. “I love this role so much. I love the challenge of her, how complex she is, and how fun she can be.”

She savors portraying the multi-dimensional Bowles, a character who is flighty, manic, and irresistibly quirky while sporting high heels and green fingernail polish.

Throughout the tour, she performs eight shows a week. Her days off are spent traveling from city to city. Between shows, she adheres to a strict regiment of vocal rest.

“I don't speak at all during the day of a show,” she said.

When the tour kicked off in Toronto in February, Larkin's parents were there to support their daughter.

“For us, the unique thing about sitting in the audience is knowing all that went into Leigh Ann getting up there on stage. Unlike everyone else in the audience, we know how much work and time and effort she put into getting on that stage. It's not all glamour and glory,” Wielgus said.

“Seeing her up there on stage now, playing the leading role, is the climax.”

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.