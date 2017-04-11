Students leaving their mark at North Hills for future generations to enjoy

There's little question that the $1.35 million the North Hills School District spent to renovate the high school library in 2015 created an open, bright work environment packed with devices and software that help encourage students to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, fields.

But sometimes going high tech can be oh so drab.

“After the library was renovated we noticed that there were pillars outside the room that were a little plain to look at,” said English teacher Pete Heil. “So we came up with the idea of having students in different departments in the building decorate them.”

While brainstorming with colleagues and students to come up with a suitable design, they noticed a coincidence that helped solidify what they wanted to do.

“There are 13 pillars in the library and 13 departments in school,” Heil said. “So we decided to have each department come up with a quote that represents what they do. For example, one of the ideas for the English department was the quote: ‘We lose ourselves in books; we find ourselves there, too.'”

While enhancing the aesthetics of the pillars was important, Heil also wanted them to serve an educational purpose.

“We approached designing the (graphics for the) pillars to help direct kids back into the library,” he said. “So the quotes and graphics on each of them will match the section of the library where information on that subject is located.”

Department heads submitted suggestions for their pillar and Heil narrowed the choices to three before returning them to the department heads for final selection.

Once teachers settled on their quotes, Heil turned to technology teacher Joe Bosley to merge them with complimentary graphics and print them on vinyl sheets.

“The first thing I had to do was find students who were capable of doing this work,” Bosley said. “We needed to use Adobe Illustrator for this project, which is state-of-the-art software. Most students have learned a little beyond the basics of this program, but we needed people who could do a lot more. Luckily we had three students capable of handling it.”

Bosley tapped seniors Maddie Boehm, Sarah Clem and Allison Traynor to take on the intricate task of creating the images on a computer and then transferring the designs to a “vinyl plotter” that prints the images on 12-inch-by-15-inch sheets. The girls then used a utility knife to separate the cut-out images from the sheets so they could be affixed to the pillars.

“It took a while to figure out what would work and what wouldn't so we could peel it off without messing up the design,” said Clem, 18, of Ross. “It's very satisfying to be involved in a project like this and help make it all come together.”

The steep learning curve needed to master the software was well worth the chance to beautify the school building, said Boehm, 17, of Ross.

“That area of library was sort of blank,” she said. “A lot of people pass by there every day and have to look at that, so I liked the idea of being able to do something to brighten things up.”

Traynor, 18, of Ross, said seeing her designs transferred from a small computer screen to the pillars was “very surreal.”

“It's very fulfilling to see something like that and realize that the work we put in to create it was time well spent,” she said.

So far, three of the pillars have been completed with plans to begin a fourth this spring. New students will be asked to continue working on the project when classes resume in the fall.

“I think it'll be exciting to come back to the school in a couple of years and know that we were involved in creating them,” Clem said. “We feel that we are leaving our mark, that we are leaving behind a legacy.”

