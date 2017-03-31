Officials working toward McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center grand opening

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• The March 24 council discussion and vote to approve the plan can be viewed at: http://bit.ly/2odz1Fa . Discussion of the museum begins at: 25:19.

• To view the March 20 council agenda discussion about the plan, see: http://bit.ly/2nk8bH9

• To view the plan approved for the operation of the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center, see Page 3 of the March 20 agenda for the McCandless council meeting at: http://bit.ly/2o8TUSh

McCandless has laid the groundwork for a grand opening this spring of the new McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center by adopting guidelines for how the facility will be managed and maintained.

By a 7-2 vote, council last week adopted a 26-page compendium that includes a mission statement, code of ethics, policies for managing the collection, steps for accepting artifacts and plans for programming and fundraising.

The documents were written using standards established by the American Alliance of Museums, according to town officials.

Council members Kim Zachary and Steve Mertz voted against adopting the plan after council voted down Zachary's request to return them to a committee for additional discussion and possible revisions.

Zachary, who was not on council when the town launched the project in September 2014, questioned colleagues during the March 20 agenda meeting about why a nonprofit foundation or formal fundraising plan was not developed before the museum was built.

“I think fundraising should have started in 2014 to help with expenses, because it's been very expensive,” she said. “I'd like to see it start as soon as possible.”

Council President Gerard Aufman said while the town primarily focused on building the museum, it didn't ignore the need to raise money, including a campaign to sell memorial bricks.

“It (fundraising) has been going on all along,” he said.

Town Manager Toby Cordek said council paid the up-front cost of constructing the museum because the extensive collection of North Hills and Americana artifacts collected by Joe Bullick was at risk of being dispersed.

The collection has been at McKnight Elementary School since Bullick retired in 1996, but North Allegheny School District it be moved it for security reasons.

Northland Library Executive Director Amy Steele said council exhibited “amazing foresight (when they) decided to step in and rescue this collection. It's a community treasure.”

A financial breakdown of the museum project distributed at the March 27 council meeting shows that construction of the museum — a replica one-room schoolhouse — cost $596,629, which includes more than $298,000 in work done by town employees during their regularly scheduled hours.

The town raised $12,500 from memorial brick sales and received nearly $50,000 in grants and donations, including a $6,720 grant received by the A.W. Beattie Career Center and a $40,000 donation from the McCandless Industrial Development Authority.

Plans call for volunteers to staff the museum. The estimated first-year operating cost is $27,000.

Steele told council at the meeting that having a completed building for the collection and a set of governing documents for the museum's operation are “really a first step” to fundraising.

“You need to have the entity laid out…and show that you are going to be responsible stewards,” she said. “Especially if you're talking about larger amounts, because they (potential donors) need to be able to see that this is something that is already in existence. That it is operating under set procedures and that their investments are going to be protected.”

Several residents attending council's March 27 meeting criticized officials over their handling of the museum project.

“I think the council showed an irresponsible dereliction of duty to the taxpayers of McCandless in the planning, funding and implementation of the project,” said Rita Martin after delivering a litany of complaints about council's actions.

Martin, Barbara Richards and Ken Spear called for council to support Zachary's proposal to delay adopting the plan.

Martin and Richards are founding members of the group Citizens of McCandless.

