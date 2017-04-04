Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Pine-Richland students shine at computer fair competition

Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Submitted
Pine-Richland Freshman Justin Waltrip, left, and sophomores Kevin Zhou and Arjan Guglani are shown here after earning awards at regional computer fair. Arjan qualified for the state competition.

Pine-Richland High School sophomores Arjan Guglani and Kevin Zhou, as well as freshman Justin Waltrip competed at the Regional Competition of the Pennsylvania Computer Fair held at the Carnegie Science Center last week. Arjan earned first place, while Justin and Kevin teamed up and earned second place.

Teacher Ron Schmiedel says first place helped Arjan earn a spot at the Pennsylvania State Computer Finals at Dickinson College on May 22-23.

The Pennsylvania High School Computer Fair is an annual event that highlights student knowledge and skill in computer application. Students can compete solo or with teams of up to three students.

