Parkway North work this weekend will result in lane restrictions
Updated 1 hour ago
Work to prepare for a major rehabilitation of a stretch of Interstate-279 in the North Hills this year will result in lane restrictions during the weekend.
Single-lane restrictions and traffic shifts will occur in each direction of the Parkway North between the Fort Duquesne Bridge and just north of the Camp Horne Road interchange, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Milling and paving, roadway repairs, and line painting will occur in various locations from 4 a.m. Saturday continuously through 10 p.m. Sunday.
The $87.94 million improvement project for I-279 will include concrete patching and overlay, preservation of 30 bridges and 49 overhead sign structures, and extensive repair of walls, ramps and the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes. Upgrades also will be made to signs, guide rails, drainage systems and the anti-icing system installation on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange.
PennDOT plans to install a crossover lane and the HOV lanes will be utilized to keep traffic moving during construction.