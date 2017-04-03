Northern Tier sees National Library Week as opportunity amid Trump's budget threat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Northern Tier Regional Library will showcase its 21st century approach during this year's National Library Week — a week that is especially resonating with libraries across the nation as President Donald Trump's budget puts library funding on the chopping block.

From April 10 to 15, the library staff will invite patrons to engage in its theme “Libraries Transform” by learning how to use the library's technology, including its thousands of online resources. The library's April 10 event — “Using the Library From Home: E-Books and More” — will kick off the week.

“I've been a librarian for a long time,” said Northern Tier Director Diane Illis. “When the Internet first came out, everybody thought that was the end of libraries, but we now know that's not true.”

Today, Northern Tier patrons can access 260,000 e-books, 61,000 audio books and 30,000 videos.

“It's really cool because you check out [an e-book or audio book] on your card, and when it's time to return it, it returns itself,” Illis said. “You never have overdue fees.”

And, because Northern Tier is a member of the Allegheny County Library Association and Pennsylvania's library network, patrons can access 40 online research databases. The library also offers access to online language learning services and the option for patrons to print documents from any personal laptop or mobile device.

During the week, Northern Tier librarians will also encourage library-goers to snap a selfie while holding a book that features a face on the cover in front of their faces, and then post it using #BookFace. Instagram users have tagged #BookFace nearly 26,000 times.

“It's a great way to engage people in our collection,” said BrieAnn Artz, reference librarian at Northern Tier. “It makes them pick up different books they might not have looked at otherwise.”

On April 5, Allegheny County Council members will issue a proclamation in honor of the week.

“The county council feels that libraries are the foundations of communities across Allegheny County,” said councilor Patrick Catena, who sponsored the proclamation. “The library serves many diverse populations, and it benefits children across the county.”

Illis hopes that National Library Week will help people remember that.

“This year is particularly important because the federal budget is proposing to cut funding for libraries,” she said. “Most people think libraries do books, which we do, but we teach people technology, show people how to distinguish between what's good information or not. Anybody can put anything on the Internet.”

President Trump's budget blueprint — which will still need to make it through Congress — proposes to eliminate the Institute of Museums and Library Services, which granted $155 million to U.S. libraries last year. Pennsylvania received nearly $5.5 million from IMLS in 2016. Libraries have begun organizing in opposition — the American Library Association is urging people to sign a petition and call representatives.

Northern Tier Library receives funding from the state, Allegheny Regional Asset District and Pine and Richland townships.

“It's always good to point out the good things we do,” Illis said.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.