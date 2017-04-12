Nearly 20 roads to be paved in Richland this spring

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Richland residents can look forward to smoother rides within the next several weeks. That's because two contractors will soon begin resurfacing nearly 20 of the township's roads.

“We pave roads every year,” said Dean Bastianini, township manager. “We have an annual road program that the board of supervisors is committed to [allocating] approximately a million [dollars] every year.”

For this year's Road Improvement Program budget of $1.375 million, township officials awarded contracts to A. Liberoni, Inc. — for $615,591 — and Shields Asphalt Paving, Inc. — for $693,247.

“In the past, Shields usually won the majority of the bids,” said John Marshall, township supervisor. Marshall represents districts 1 and 2, from the Butler County line to the end of the Grandview Estates.

“This other company came in a little lower.”

Marshall said A. Liberoni came “highly recommended” to the township.

Depending on the weather, paving could begin as soon as this month.

Bastianini said some delays will be inevitable.

“We attempt to keep one lane of traffic open at all times,” Bastianini said. “Motorists should avoid driving on freshly-paved roads, and being courteous and showing patience for the workers would be appreciated.”

A. Liberoni will pave Orchard Park, Pine Tree, Vineyard, Westwood, Beechnut, Oakcrest, Overbrook, Richland Avenue, East Ewalt, Peach, Benedick and Chardick. Shields Asphalt Paving will resurface Circle, Critchlow, St. George, Oak Hill, Valleyvue, Ridgemont and portions of Sandy Hill and Van Velsor. The township engineer and staff choose which roads are a priority for the seasonal resurfacing.

The township planned for but did not award the contract to pave Kettering Circle, Newbury Way and Whitby Place because of budget constraints. Township staff deemed those streets to be the “least deteriorated,” according to a township press release, and will make them top priority for 2018 resurfacing plans.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.