North Hills

Richland needs volunteers for Earth Day spring cleanup

Ashley Murray | Monday, April 10, 2017, 3:36 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Richland officials are seeking volunteers for the township's Earth Day Spring Cleanup on April 22. They're hoping to recruit up to 30 people to pick up trash along a stretch of Route 910.

“We'll be walking along Deer Creek and picking up any trash and debris to help clean up the area,” said Sara Knapp, Richland Township environmental compliance and sustainability coordinator. “People throw stuff out of their cars. It's not always the cleanest area, 910 is a pretty busy road.”

The township's inaugural Earth Day cleanup will begin in the parking lot at the intersection of Community Center Drive and Forestwood Drive and follow the creek for three-quarters of a mile.

“I went out and walked it about a month ago, and there was everything from coffee cups to tires, so I think we'll have plenty of things to pick up,” Knapp said.

Knapp said five people have registered, and she has reached out to scout troops, community groups and the public library to spread the word.

“Depending on how successful it is, we potentially would like to make it annual,” Knapp said.

“Registration is super easy, there's a form on our website, or people can email or call me, or even stop at the office. We're trying to make it pretty informal.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided safety vests, trash bags and gloves through its Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful 2017 Great American Cleanup of PA campaign.

Township manager Dean Bastianini said he hopes the event makes residents more aware of their local environment on Earth Day.

“You don't have to do something far away from your neighborhood,” Bastianini said. “Here's something you can do to help your own neighborhood. I hope that residents will come out for a couple hours and walk along. It's a pretty stream.”

Knapp will notify registrants of any updates via email.

Ashley Murray is a Tribune-Review contributor.

