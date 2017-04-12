Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Allegheny grad helping high schoolers transition to college
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Gabe Ren

Updated 2 hours ago

Like many students looking to earn a little spending cash while in college, 2016 North Allegheny graduate Gabe Ren could wait tables or work a cash register.

Instead, Ren turned the difficulties he encountered when applying to college into a job as a near-peer mentor for the company CollegeVine, where he assists high school students trying to get into college.

“My family moved here from China when I was 3 years old,” said Ren, a freshman at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia. “While they both work in academia, they were unfamiliar with the process involved in applying to American schools.”

Ren, 18, of Franklin Park, said while he was grateful for the help provided by North Allegheny's high school guidance counselors, he realized “with around 700 students per grade, they were understandably swamped with many students applying to many different schools.”

Ren learned about the mentoring job from a friend who attends Duke and applied.

“I've always enjoyed working with people and felt being a mentor… was a job I could both be passionate about and be good at,” he said. “I immediately connected with CollegeVine's mission of leveling the playing field of college admissions.”

In addition to the money he earns, Ren said assisting people who use CollegeVine's services has given him the opportunity “to see students achieve things they didn't previously think were possible.”

“This admissions cycle, I was working with a student who really wanted to go to the University of Michigan, but didn't think he would get in,” Ren said. “When decisions came, he was accepted and it was genuinely a great feeling helping him showcase the best version of himself.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.