Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Banner communities announced, North Hills well represented
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

More than a third of the 51 municipalities in Allegheny County to be designated a 2017 Banner Community are located in the North Hills.

The Banner Community Program, which is in its fifth year, recognizes municipalities “committed to professional development, prudent fiscal management, transparency, accountability and pro-active communications to engage community stakeholders,” according to a news release announcing this year's honorees.

North Hills municipalities being honored are: Bellevue, Etna, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Indiana, Kilbuck, Leetsdale, McCandless, Millvale, O'Hara, Ohio, Pine, Reserve, Richland, Ross, Shaler, Sharpsburg, West Deer and West View.

Representatives from the Banner Community winners were honored at a March 31 ceremony at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

“Local government is considered by many to be the most important form of government because of its direct impact on the daily lives of residents,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

“The job of being a local government official, whether elected or appointed, has become an increasingly complex occupation,” he said. “The Banner Community Program designation is a public recognition of the efforts that these government officials take on behalf of its residents and businesses each day. I congratulate ... and thank them for the example they set.

The Allegheny County League of Municipalities sponsors the program.

To be considered for the designation, municipalities must demonstrate a commitment “best practices,” including:

• Training and education for its elected and appointed officials

• Participation in professional organizations

• Sponsorship and promotion of community events and activities

• Communication with residents through a newsletter, website, email or other methods

• Participation in intergovernmental cooperation efforts such as sharing services

In a joint statement, West View council President Bill Aguglia and Mayor John Henry said borough officials “have always taken great pride in serving the residents.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.