Banner communities announced, North Hills well represented

More than a third of the 51 municipalities in Allegheny County to be designated a 2017 Banner Community are located in the North Hills.

The Banner Community Program, which is in its fifth year, recognizes municipalities “committed to professional development, prudent fiscal management, transparency, accountability and pro-active communications to engage community stakeholders,” according to a news release announcing this year's honorees.

North Hills municipalities being honored are: Bellevue, Etna, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Indiana, Kilbuck, Leetsdale, McCandless, Millvale, O'Hara, Ohio, Pine, Reserve, Richland, Ross, Shaler, Sharpsburg, West Deer and West View.

Representatives from the Banner Community winners were honored at a March 31 ceremony at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

“Local government is considered by many to be the most important form of government because of its direct impact on the daily lives of residents,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

“The job of being a local government official, whether elected or appointed, has become an increasingly complex occupation,” he said. “The Banner Community Program designation is a public recognition of the efforts that these government officials take on behalf of its residents and businesses each day. I congratulate ... and thank them for the example they set.

The Allegheny County League of Municipalities sponsors the program.

To be considered for the designation, municipalities must demonstrate a commitment “best practices,” including:

• Training and education for its elected and appointed officials

• Participation in professional organizations

• Sponsorship and promotion of community events and activities

• Communication with residents through a newsletter, website, email or other methods

• Participation in intergovernmental cooperation efforts such as sharing services

In a joint statement, West View council President Bill Aguglia and Mayor John Henry said borough officials “have always taken great pride in serving the residents.”

