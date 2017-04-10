Government reform committee in Ross to explore changes in size of board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ross commissioners are hoping their newest committee can find an answer to a question: When it comes to local government, how many elected officials does a municipality really need?

The board recently gave tacit approval to a request by Commission President Jeremy Shaffer to create a government reform committee to explore changes such as:

• Reducing the size of the current nine-member board.

• Adding “at-large” members to create a mix of commissioners elected by wards and the entire electorate.

• Replacing an elected tax collector with an appointed treasurer.

• Adopting a home rule charter that can deviate from the township code mandated by the state legislature.

“The current government structure that we have was really created decades, if not a century or more ago,” Shaffer said. “It was based on a township that was a rural farming community without the technology and sophistication we have now.”

Shaffer said there often is a misperception that Ross has a nine-member board because of its population.

“Townships can have as many commissioners as they want,” he said, adding that creating a home rule charter allows for greater flexibility to make changes in how municipal government structure.

Shaffer noted that McCandless has a seven-member council, Cranberry has five supervisors and Shaler has seven commissioners. Those municipalities have populations similar to Ross' — about 31,000 residents.

The commission president said he'd prefer Ross reduce the number of wards from nine to five, with one elected official from each ward, plus two elected township-wide.

Allegheny County Council is set up siminarly, he said, with 12 members elected by district and two at-large members.

“Having at-large members means that if there is another qualified person in a particular ward who wants to be a commissioner but doesn't want to run against the person already elected to the seat, they can run for the at-large positions,” Shaffer said. “I think this could gives us the option for more people to serve.”

Commissioner Steve Korbel said he suggested creating the committee during a conversation with Shaffer earlier this year.

“I'm glad he (Shaffer) decided to take this bull by the horns, if you will,” Korbel said. “I'm excited about the potential.”

In addition to Korbel and Shaffer, Commissioners Lana Mazur and Dan DeMarco as well as solicitor Bonnie Brimmeier will serve on the government reform committee.

One key area the group will investigate is the potential benefits, legal process and costs associated with creating a home rule charter. A charter would replace the state First Class Township Code that currently dictates Ross' government structure.

The basic concept of home rule is to transfer authority in municipal affairs from state law to a local charter created, adopted and amended by local officials and the voters, according to the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

Current home rule charter communities in Allegheny county are McCandless, Penn Hills, Monroeville, Bethel Park and Mt. Lebanon.

Brimmeier noted that while municipalities have significant leeway in how they structure government operations under a charter, “it doesn't have to be drastically different.”

Commissioner Pat Mullin questioned the likelihood of elected officials in Ross supporting a measure that could eliminate their positions.

Shaffer responded that any changes the board makes would not have a bearing on the elected officials who are serving at the time the change is adopted.

“I would hope that if the board feels it's in the best interest of Ross that we would support it,” he said. “Most would serve out their terms and if they decided they wanted to run again in a new ward, that would be up to them.”

Commissioner Jack Betkowski supported creation of the committee.

“It makes a lot of sense,” he said. “After we get some results, we can evaluate and decide where to go from there.”'

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.