Environmental Advisory Committee in McCandless launching initiatives

The newest group formed to help guide McCandless council's decisions — the Environmental Advisory Committee — plans to launch a pair of initiatives to help residents become better stewards of their community.

Formed in May at the behest of Councilwoman Kim Zachary, this committee reviews environmental issues and will develop and recommend policies and programs to preserve and enhance the quality of life for residents. The seven-member committee has a representative from each of the town's wards. Zachary serves as the group's liaison to council.

“We're starting to stretch our legs a little bit and get some projects going,” Michael Zdinak, the Ward 7 representative told council. “We've been trying to break things down into long and short term projects and looking at how they can make an impact.”

The first short-term effort will be creating an environmental checklist and tips that will be distributed to residents through the town's “McMail” monthly newsletter, and the biannual “Town Crier” newsletter.

“The idea for the checklist is to provide residents with small things they can do in their homes to help the environment,” he said. “It also includes ways they can get together with their neighbors to do projects in their neighborhoods.”

Plans also are in the works to distribute the information to North Allegheny school students.

“We think it's valuable to give something to the kids so they can go home and talk to their parents about coming up with something to work on,” said Jason Singer, the Ward 4 representative.

Zdinak said the committee is still “brainstorming” on how best to gauge if the checklist and tips — and future initiatives — are useful to residents “because we need feedback from the community. Without that, how will we know if we are having an impact?”

Fifth Ward representative Brian Moreth said the committee's first long-range project is creating an inventory of McCandless' public green space, with the goal of creating a map denoting the lands' location.

“Many members of the committee felt there ought to be a better way of identification of green space with McCandless,” he said. “So we'll do that by going through the (town's) comprehensive plan, which contains a lot of that information, as well as talking to town and county staff.”

Moreth said the committee will limit its inventory to green space that is “open to the public and available for passive or active recreational uses,” which includes parks, public gardens, school playgrounds and open space in developed areas.

“Once we establish what (public green space) we have, we can decide what we want to do with it,” Moreth said.

Council redently approved authorizing the environmental committee to proceed with the checklist and green space inventory.

Bill Kirk, who represents Ward 2, said he wanted to get involved in the committee's efforts “as soon as I heard about it.”

“Environmental issues are a huge concern in McCandless,” he said. “People here really care about the land and the water. I think the advisory committee is a great way to help address those things.”

